पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:यूरिया की अवैध सप्लाई रोकथाम को लेकर पुलिस व प्रशासन सख्त, पंजाब में यूरिया भेजी तो डीलरों के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जंक्शन आत्मा परियोजना कार्यालय में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने यूरिया सप्लाई को लेकर किया मंथन

सीमावर्ती राज्यों में अवैध रूप से भेजी जा रही यूरिया की रोकथाम के लिए गुरुवार को प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने बैठक की। जंक्शन स्थित आत्मा परियोजना के कांफ्रेंस हॉल में हुई इस बैठक में उर्वरक निर्माता/विपणनकर्ता कंपनी प्रतिनिधि, उर्वरक विक्रेता, किसान संगठनों के जिला अध्यक्ष, पेस्टीसाइड एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष एवं किसान शामिल हुए।

जिला कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन की अध्यक्षता में हुई इस बैठक में अहम निर्णय यह लिया गया कि अब अगर कोई उर्वरक विक्रेता पंजाब सहित अन्य सीमावर्ती क्षेत्रों में यूरिया विक्रय करता है तो उसपर कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। दरअसल, वर्तमान में सीमा से सटे पंजाब राज्य में यूरिया की किल्लत चल रही है। इन दिनों विभिन्न आदान विक्रेताओं ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समितियों द्वारा पड़ोसी राज्य में अवैध रूप से यूरिया उर्वरक विक्रय

करने की शिकायतें मिल रही थी। चिंता की बात यह है कि रबी सीजन में जिले में एक लाख मैट्रिक टन यूरिया की ज़रुरत होती है लेकिन अभी तक मांग के मुताबिक महज 30% यूरिया की ही आपूर्ति हो पाई है। इसके बावजूद कई आदान विक्रेता एवं सहकारी समितियां अवैध रूप से यूरिया पंजाब भेज रहे हैं। इस वजह से दिसंबर माह में जिले में यूरिया खाद की भारी किल्लत पैदा हो सकती है।

सितंबर माह में गेहूं फसल की सिंचाई शुरू हो जाएगी, 15 फरवरी तक यूरिया की डिमांड ज्यादा रहेगी

रबी सीजन में काश्तकार यूरिया खाद का अधिकतर उपयोग गेहूं की फसल में सिंचाई के दौरान करते हैं। कृषि अधिकारियों की मानें तो दिसंबर माह में गेहूं फसल की सिंचाई शुरू हो जाएगी। ऐसे में 15 फरवरी तक यूरिया खाद की पूरी डिमांड रहेगी। विभिन्न उर्वरक निर्माता व विपणन-कर्ता कंपनियों की तरफ से माहवार ही आपूर्ति दी जा रही है। अगर इस हालात में यूरिया पंजाब एवं आसपास के सीमावर्ती राज्यों में भेजी जाती है तो यहां के किसानों को समय पर यूरिया नहीं मिल पाएगी।

किसानों से भी यूरिया अन्य राज्यों में नहीं भेजने की अपील
बैठक में प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों ने किसानों से भी अपील की है कि वे जिले से बाहर यूरिया किसी को भी ना भेजें। जिले के किसानों को ज़रुरत के अनुसार यूरिया उर्वरक उपलब्ध करवाया जाएगा और कही भी यूरिया की कमी नहीं आने दी जाएगी। वहीं किसानों ने भी कहा कि ऐसे समय में कृषि विभाग ने सजगता दिखाते हुए तुरंत एक्शन लिया है। किसान भी उनके इस अभियान में साथ देंगे। इसके साथ ही प्रशासन ने किसानों से उनके आधार कार्ड से किसी अन्य व्यक्तियों को यूरिया उर्वरक उपलब्ध नहीं करवाने की अपील की है। दरअसल, यूरिया उर्वरक पीओएस मशीन द्वारा विक्रय किया जाता है। इसमें हर किसान का रिकॉर्ड रखा जाता है कि किस किस किसान ने कितनी कितनी मात्रा में यूरिया उर्वरक क्रय किया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकर्ज लेकर दुकान लगाई हूं, एक्को ग्राहक नहीं है, पहले इतनी भीड़ होती थी कि दुकान चलाने बाहर से लड़के बुलाने पड़ते थे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें