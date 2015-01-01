पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव होगी पुलिस, वायरल हो रहे वीडियो की जांच कर बताएगी- सही है या फेक, दुरुपयोग करने वालों पर होगी कार्रवाई

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
सोशल मीडिया पर अब पुलिस वर्चुअल क्राइम के खिलाफ जंग शुरू करने के साथ ही आमजन को सही जानकारी मिले, इसके लिए कार्य करेगी। इसको लेकर शुक्रवार को हुई वीसी में प्रदेश के प्रमुख सचिव गृह और पुलिस महानिदेशक ने जिला पुलिस के अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। प्रमुख सचिव गृह ने कहा कि पुलिस सोशल मीडिया पर एक्टिव रहकर वायरल होने वाले वीडियो और पोस्ट की जांच कर आमजन को ट्वीटर हैंडल पर बताएं कि वायरल वीडियो सही है या फेक... ताकि किसी तरह का तनाव न फैले।

फैक्ट चेक की जानकारी जिला पुलिस नियमित रूप से अपने ट्वीटर हैंडल पर करे। जांच में वीडियो गलत निकलने पर पुलिस संबंधित के खिलाफ कार्रवाई भी करे। अगर किसी ने द्वेष फैलाने के इरादे से कोई पोस्ट शेयर की है या वीडियो वायरल की है, तो पुलिस इस वीडियो को शेयर न करने और उत्तेजित न होने की अपील करे।

उन्होंने बताया कि 18 दिसंबर को लाॅन्च होने वाले पोर्टल के मद्देनजर जिला पुलिस के सोशल मीडिया प्रकोष्ठ एक्टिव होकर कार्य करें ताकि सरकार की मंशा के अनुरुप कार्य हो सके। योजना के तहत एक प्राइवेट कंपनी को ठेका दिया गया है, जोकि ट‌्वीटर हैंडल को लेकर पुलिस को अपडेट करेगी। इसका मकसद बेहतर काम की जानकारी आमजन तक पहुंचाने के साथ ही सोशल मीडिया का दुरुपयोग पर अंकुश के साथ ही सदुपयोग करना है। इसके बाद सोशल मीडिया के माध्यम से आने वाली समस्याओं को लेकर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई के बारे में आमजन को तुरंत रिप्लाई देने की व्यवस्था रहेगी। जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक राशि डोगरा ने जिले से संबंधित फीडबैक दिया। इस मौके पर पीआरओ सुरेश बिश्नोई, पुलिस सोशल मीडिया प्रकोष्ठ के प्रभारी एसआई चंद्रभान धुंआ आदि मौजूद थे।

यहां बता दें कि सोशल मीडिया पर जिला पुलिस वर्ष 2017 से एक्टिव है। इसके लिए फेसबुक पर https.facebook.com/sp.hanumangarh पर 3544 फॉलोवर, @hanumangarhpolice फेसबुक पेज पर 7792 फॉलोवर एवं ट्वीटर पर @Hmghpolice अकाउंट पर 5955 फॉलोवर पुलिस से जुड़े हुए हैं। इन आईडी पर पुलिस की ओर से समय-समय पर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई की जानकारी दी जा रही है। नई गाइडलाइन के तहत इस संख्या को अब पुलिस बढ़ाने का काम करेगी।

