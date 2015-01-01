पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतदाता:रावतसर और पीलीबंगा में मतदान 27 को, 2 .77 लाख मतदाता करेंगे वोटिंग, आज थमेगा प्रचार

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • दूसरा चरण रावतसर में 58 हजार 998 पीलीबंगा में 73 हजार 409 महिलाएं करेंगी मतदान

जिले में दूसरे चरण में 27 नवंबर को रावतसर और पीलीबंगा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में जिला परिषद व पंचायत समिति सदस्यों का चुनाव होगा। दोनों जगह 2 लाख 77 हजार 493 मतदाता वोटिंग करेंगे। बुधवार शाम 5 बजे दोनों जगह प्रचार थम जाएगा। रावतसर पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 16 ब्लॉक में 161 मतदान केंद्र स्थापित किए गए हैं। यहां 65 हजार 267 पुरुष व 58 हजार 998 महिला मतदाता हैं। पीलीबंगा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र के 19 ब्लॉक में 214 पोलिंग बूथ बनाए गए हैं। यहां 79 हजार 819 पुरुष और 73 हजार 409 महिलाएं मतदान करेंगी। रावतसर में 16 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों व 4 जिला परिषद सदस्यों लिए चुनाव होगा।

पीलीबंगा में 19 पंचायत समिति सदस्यों और 6 जिला परिषद सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव होगा। दोनों क्षेत्रों में प्रत्याशी जनसंपर्क में जुटे हुए हैं। बुधवार शाम 5 बजे प्रचार बंद हो जाएगा। इसके बाद प्रत्याशी कहीं पर जनसभा नहीं कर पाएंगे। प्रशासन की ओर से चुनाव की समस्त तैयारियां पूरी कर ली गई है। गुरुवार को मतदान दलों को रवाना कर दिया जाएगा।

