पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मिक्सोपैथी का विरोध:12 घंटे की हड़ताल पर रहे निजी डॉक्टर, सेवारत डॉक्टर्स ने भी किया 2 घंटे ओपीडी का बहिष्कार

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अधिकार देने के विरोध में आईएमए के आह्वान पर डॉक्टर्स ने जताया रोष, ओपीडी सेवाएं नहीं होने से परेशान हुए रोगी

आयुर्वेद डॉक्टरों को सर्जरी का अधिकार देने के विरोध में आईएमए के आह्वान पर जिलेभर के प्राइवेट डॉक्टर शुक्रवार को 12 घंटे की हड़ताल पर रहे। वहीं जिला अस्पताल में डॉक्टर्स ने दो घंटे का कार्य बहिष्कार कर आईएमए का समर्थन किया। हड़ताल के दौरान ओपीडी सेवाएं ठप्प रहीं लेकिन आपातकालीन सेवाओं में आईसीयू और कोविड सेवाएं जारी रहीं। सुबह 6 बजे शुरु हुई डॉक्टर्स की हड़ताल शाम 6 बजे तक रही। इसमें निजी अस्पतालों में ओपीडी सेवाएं बाधित होने से रोगियों को परेशानी का सामना करना पड़ा। जिला अस्पताल में सेवारत चिकित्सक संघ अरिस्दा ने आईएमए का समर्थन करते हुए सुबह 9 बजे से 11 बजे तक ओपीडी सेवाओं का बहिष्कार किया।

अरिस्दा प्रवक्ता डॉ. शंकर सोनी ने बताया कि इसमें सभी डॉक्टर शामिल हुए। दो घंटे तक डॉक्टर ओपीडी चेंबर में नहीं गए। इस बीच ओपीडी चेंबर सूने रहे और रोगी पर्ची कटवाने के बाद रोगी इधर-उधर भटकते रहे। 11 बजे के बाद डॉक्टर्स ने रोगियों को परामर्श दिया। वहीं निजी अस्पतालों में भी ओपीडी सेवाएं पूरी तरह से ठप्प रहीं। इस बीच आईएमए की ओर से राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर आपात बैठक में भारतीय चिकित्सा केंद्रीय परिषद के आधुनिक चिकित्सा विज्ञान व इसकी शल्य चिकित्सा की बहुत उन्नत विधा को गंभीर नुकसान पहुंचाने वाले फैसलों का कड़ा विरोध करने का फैसला लिया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंटीम इंडिया को चाहिए ऑलराउंडर; कृषि मंत्री ने दिखाया भास्कर और अमृतसर से दिल्ली पहुंचे हजारों किसान - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें