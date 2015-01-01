पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मांग:रेल विकास संघर्ष समिति लगातार उठा रही मुद्दा, डीआरएम सहित विभिन्न अधिकारियों को भेज रहे ज्ञापन

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • वाशिंग लाइन सहित नई ट्रेनों की मांग, 150 से अधिक पत्र रेल मंत्री को भेजे

जंक्शन रेलवे स्टेशन पर वाशिंग लाइन की मांग कई बरसों से चल रही है लेकिन अभी तक इसको लेकर स्थिति स्पष्ट नहीं हो पाई है। ठंडे बस्ते में पड़ी इस मांग को रेल विकास संघर्ष समिति ने फिर से उठाया है। ख़ास बात यह है कि जिले भर में संघर्ष समिति से जुड़े सदस्यों ने पत्र अभियान चलाया हुआ है।

इस अभियान के तहत वर्तमान में 150 से अधिक पत्र रेल मंत्री सहित, डीआरएम, रेलवे बोर्ड चेयरमैन सहित जनरल मेनेजर को भेज कर वाशिंग लाइन और नई ट्रेनों के संचालक की मांग की जा चुकी है। संघर्ष समिति के विशु वर्मा, अंकित शर्मा, सुनील भरींडा, नवीन शर्मा आदि ने बताया कि समिति ने 14 ट्रेनों का विस्तार करने और 5 नई ट्रेन चलाने की मांग की है।

रेलवे स्टेशन के आसपास करीब 300 एकड़ रेलवे भूमि है, जोकि वर्तमान में खाली पड़ी है। हनुमानगढ़ जंक्शन में रेलवे वाशिंग लाइन का निर्माण कर इसको रेलवे हब के रूप में विकसित किया जा सकता है, साथ ही सोलर ऊर्जा स्थापित करने से ऊर्जा को बचाकर रेलवे खर्च को कम किया जा सकता है। लंबे समय से संघर्ष समिति इसकी पुरजोर तरीके से मांग कर रही है लेकिन ना तो सांसद और ना ही रेल मंत्रालय इसपर गौर कर रहा है।

संघर्ष समिति ने 14 ट्रेनों का विस्तार करने की मांग की

  • जबलपुर-हजरत निजामुद्दीन का विस्तार गंगानगर तक वाया सादुलपुर, हनुमानगढ़
  • उदयपुर-जयपुर का विस्तार फिरोजपुर तक वाया झुंझुनू, सादुलपुर, हनुमानगढ़।
  • इलाहबाद जयपुर सुपरफास्ट का विस्तार गंगानगर तक वाया सादुलपुर, हनुमानगढ़
  • गोरखपुर हिसार सुपरफास्ट का विस्तार गंगानगर तक वाया सादुलपुर, हनुमानगढ़
  • अजमेर रामेश्वरम का विस्तार फिरोजपुर तक वाया जयपुर, झुंझुनू, हनुमानगढ़, बठिंडा।
  • विभूति एक्सप्रेस का विस्तार गंगानगर वाया हनुमानगढ़ 4 दिन
  • बीकानेर मदुरै अनुव्रत सुपरफास्ट का विस्तार फिरोजपुर तक वाया हनुमानगढ़, बठिंडा
  • अहमदाबाद-चेन्नई हमसफर का विस्तार हिसार तक वाया जोधपुर, चूरू
  • मुंबई-जयपुर दुरंतो का विस्तार हिसार तक वाया झुंझुनू, सादुलपुर
  • सूरतगढ़-जयपुर एक्सप्रेस का विस्तार हनुमानगढ़ तक
  • बीकानेर-पुरी का विस्तार अमृतसर तक वाया हनुमानगढ़, बठिंडा, धुरी, लुधियाना
  • जयपुर-पुणे सुपरफास्ट का विस्तार गंगानगर तक वाया झुंझुनू, हनुमानगढ़
  • जयपुर-हैदराबाद का विस्तार फिरोजपुर तक वाया सादुलपुर, हनुमानगढ़

5 नई ट्रेनों की भी मांग

  • श्रीमाता वैष्णोदेवी कटरा-इंदौर एक्सप्रेस वाया जालंधर, फिरोजपुर, हनुमानगढ़, झुंझुनू, जयपुर, कोटा।
  • दिल्ली-जयपुर इंटरसिटी वाया रेवाड़ी, लोहारु, झुंझुनू, सीकर
  • गंगानगर-आगरा वाया हनुमानगढ़, रेवाड़ी, अलवर, मथुरा
  • गंगानगर-जोधपुर एक्सप्रेस वाया हनुमानगढ़, सादुलपुर
  • बीकानेर दादर का विस्तार फिरोजपुर तक वाया हनुमानगढ़

जंक्शन स्टेशन पर वाशिंग लाइन बनाने के लिए सारी सुविधाएं मौजूद हैं। श्रीगंगानगर में वाशिंग लाइन फुल है और इस वजह से रेल विकास भी अवरुद्ध हो चुका है। 1500 करोड़ से बने हनुमानगढ़ सादुलपुर रूप पर 4 साल से महज एक ही दैनिक एक्सप्रेस गाड़ी का संचालन हो रहा है। इसके साथ ही नई ट्रेनों की मांग को लेकर समिति की तरफ से पत्र अभियान चलाया जा रहा है।
नारायण अग्रवाल, संयोजक, रेल विकास संघर्ष समिति।

