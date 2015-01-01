पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निर्देश:एफसीआई गोदाम से अंडरब्रिज तक बनेगी सड़क, अफसरों ने किया मुआयना

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉलेज फाटक बंद होने के बाद से आ रही समस्या हल होने की उम्मीद, सड़क के प्रपोजल को लेकर निर्देश दिए

टाउन में एफसीआई गोदाम में वाहनों की आवाजाही के लिए प्रस्तावित वैकल्पिक मार्ग के लिए सड़क निर्माण को लेकर कृषि विपणन निदेशक ताराचंद मीणा ने मंगलवार को अधिकारी-जनप्रतिनिधियों के साथ मौका मुआयना किया। उन्होंने सड़क के प्रपोजल को लेकर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। इस सड़क के निर्माण के लिए 60 लाख रुपए का एस्टीमेट बनाया गया है।

एफसीआई गोदाम से लेकर सांई कॉलोनी की तरफ अंडरब्रिज तक सड़क निर्माण किया जाना है। यहां बता दें कि नगरपरिषद ने कृषि विपणन विभाग को सड़क का निर्माण कराने के लिए लिखा था जिस पर सहमति बन गई थी। इस सड़क के निर्माण को जयपुर से स्वीकृति मिलनी है। ऐसे में पंचायत चुनाव के लिए पर्यवेक्षक नियुक्त किए गए कृषि विपणन निदेशक ताराचंद मीणा को स्थानीय अधिकारियों ने फाटक बंद होने के बाद

से एफसीआई वेयर हाउस में आवाजाही को लेकर आ रही समस्या से अवगत कराते हुए प्रस्तावित सड़क निर्माण का मौका मुआयना करवाया। इस मौके पर सभापति गणेशराज बंसल, कृषि विपणन उप निदेशक सुभाष सहारण, मंडी समिति सचिव सीएल वर्मा, नगरपरिषद एक्सईएन सुभाष बंसल आदि मौजूद थे।

हैवी व्हीकल के अनुरूप सड़क निर्माण के लिए नगर परिषद ने कृषि विपणन बोर्ड को पत्र लिखा था
नप ने एफसीआई गोदाम के आने व जाने के लिए मीरा कॉलोनी से होते हुए आरयूबी के पास से होकर रास्ता निर्धारित किया गया है। इस मार्ग पर नगर परिषद की ओर से डामर सड़क का निर्माण करने के लिए 40 लाख की लागत से पत्थर बिछाया गया था। इस रास्ते पर ट्रक व ट्रोला गुजरने के कारण नगर परिषद ने डामर सड़क का निर्माण नहीं किया। नप की ओर से साधारण वाहनों के हिसाब से सड़क का निर्माण किया जाना था। इस मार्ग पर ट्रकों की आवाजाही के कारण नई सड़क के क्षतिग्रस्त होने के आशंका के कारण डामर नहीं बिछाया गया। इसके बाद एफसीआई गोदाम के हैवी व्हीकल के अनुरूप सड़क निर्माण कराने के लिए नगर परिषद ने कृषि विपणन बोर्ड को पत्र लिखा था।

