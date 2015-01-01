पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

मतदान:कलेक्टर की मौजूदगी में तीसरे और चौथे चरण के लिए मतदान दलों का दूसरा रेंडमाइजेशन किया

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

पंचायत समिति आम चुनाव के दौरान संगरिया, टिब्बी तथा हनुमानगढ़ में तृतीय तथा चतुर्थ चरण में आने वाले जिला परिषद व ग्राम पंचायत सदस्यों का चुनाव करवाने वाली मतदान पार्टियों का मंगलवार को जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन की मौजूदगी में गठित दलों का द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन किया गया। जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन बताया कि द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन की कार्यवाही निर्वाचन विभाग द्वारा उपलब्ध करवाए गए सॉफ्टवेयर अनुसार की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि संगरिया पंचायत समिति के लिए 136 सक्रिय दल, 14 रिजर्व दल, 14 अतिरिक्त रिजर्व दल, कुल 164 दल गठित किए गए।

टिब्बी पंचायत समिति के लिए 177 सक्रिय दल, 18 रिजर्व दल, 18 अतिरिक्त रिजर्व दल गठित किए गए। हनुमानगढ़ पंचायत समिति के लिए 230 सक्रिय दल, 23 रिजर्व दल, 23 अतिरिक्त रिजर्व दल, कुल 276 दल गठित किए गए। द्वितीय रेंडमाइजेशन के दौरान जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी जाकिर हुसैन, उप जिला निर्वाचन अधिकारी अशोक असीजा, प्रभारी अधिकारी मतदान दल गठन प्रकोष्ठ, सहायक प्रभारी अधिकारी मतदान दल गठन प्रकोष्ठ जिला सूचना एवं विज्ञान अधिकारी शैलेंद्र कुमार मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें