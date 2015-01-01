पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

लापरवाही:जिले में धारा 144 लागू फिर भी हमारे सांसद और विधायक ने गांवों में जाकर सभाएं की

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • रावतसर क्षेत्र में एक ही दिन में सात गांव-चकों में हुई सभाएं, कई नेताओं ने मास्क तक नहीं लगाया

एक तरफ कोरोना के बढ़ते प्रभाव के मध्य नजर कलेक्टर जाकिर हुसैन ने शनिवार रात 11 बजे से क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लगाते हुए 21 जनवरी 2021 रात्रि 11 बजे तक क्षेत्र में पांच या पांच से अधिक व्यक्तियों के एक जगह इकट्ठे होने पर रोक लगाई है वहीं दूसरी तरफ हमारे नेता जी लापरवाह हो रहे हैं। कलेक्टर के आदेश से बेपरवाह होकर हमारे नेता राजनैतिक रैलियां व सभाएं कर रहे हैं।

मानो कोरोना का उन्हें कोई डर नहीं है। ऐसे में ना तो धारा 144 का पालन हो रहा है और ना ही सोशल डिस्टेंस रखा जा रहा है। चुनावी सभा में बगैर मास्क बड़ी संख्या में लोग एकत्रित हो रहे हैं। ऐसे बड़ा सवाल यह उठता है कि क्या धारा 144 आम आदमी के लिए ही प्रभावी है। नेताओं के लिए प्रशासन ने खुली छूट दे रखी है। क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लगने के बाद रविवार को पंचायत समिति व जिला परिषद सदस्यों के चुनावों के लिए रविवार को सांसद निहालचंद मेघवाल, विधायक धर्मेंद्र मोची, भाजपा महिला मोर्चा जिला अध्यक्ष गुलाब सिंवर ने क्षेत्र में सात जगह सभाएं की।

इसमें कनवानी, गंधेली, 4डीडब्ल्यूएम, 34 आरडब्ल्यूडी, 22एजी, 29डीडब्ल्यूडी, नेहरांवाली ढाणी में चुनावी सभाएं कीं गई। जब इस बारे में हमारे सांसद और विधायक, जिलाध्यक्ष आदि से बात की गई तो उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें धारा 144 की सूचना नहीं थी। जबकि यह सभाएं सुबह 11 बजे से शाम 4 से 5 बजे तक चलती रही।

जिम्मेदार अफसर: सभा, जुलूस, रैली की अनुमति नहीं, कार्रवाई की जाएगी
क्षेत्र में कलेक्टर के आदेशानुसार धारा 144 लगी हुई है। इसमें कोई सभा, जुलूस या रैली की अनुमति नही हैं। अगर कहीं ऐसी सभाएं हो रही हैं तो अभी पता करवाते हैं। अगर ऐसा पाया जाता है तो नियमानुसार कार्रवाई की जाएगी।शिवा चौधरी, उपखंड अधिकारी, रावतसर

