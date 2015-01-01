पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शीत लहर चलने से बढ़ी सर्दी:हिमालय में हुई बर्फबारी से बदला मौसम का मिजाज बूंदाबांदी से सरसों, चना और गेहूं की शुरू होगी बढ़वार

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • आज भी कोहरा छाने की संभावना

हिमालय में हुई बर्फबारी के चलते मौसम का मिजाज एक बार फिर बदल गया है। सक्रिय पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से शुक्रवार रात्रि को जिले भर में बूंदाबांदी हुई। शनिवार सुबह घना कोहरा छाने व हवाएं चलने से एकाएक सर्दी बढ़ गई। आवश्यक कार्यों के लिए सुबह जल्दी घरों से निकलने वाले लोगों को भारी परेशानी हुई। बूंदाबांदी से रबी फसलों को बड़ा फायदा हुआ है। इससे किसानों के चेहरों पर रौनक आ गई।

दोपहर सवा बारह बजे धूप खिली तो लोगों को सर्दी से राहत मिली। शाम होते ही फिर तापमान में गिरावट दर्ज की गई। इसके साथ ही फिर सर्दी का असर बढ़ गया। सर्दी से बचाव के लिए लोग दिन भर गर्म वस्त्रों में लिपटे नजर आए। सुबह के समय शहर में कई जगह दुकानदार अलाव तापकर सर्दी से छुटकारा पाने की जुगत में नजर आए। सर्दी का दौर शुरू होते ही बाजार में गर्म वस्त्रों व खाद्य पदार्थों की भी डिमांड बढ़ गई है।

इधर, ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में हुई बूंदाबांदी से गेहूं, सरसों व चना की फसलों को अच्छा फायदा हुआ है। सबसे ज्यादा फायदा बारानी क्षेत्र में खड़ी चना की फसल को हुआ है। किसानों के अनुसार दिसंबर महीने में हुई मावठ (बूंदाबांदी) फसलों के लिए अमृत से कम नहीं हुई। अब फसलों की बढ़वार शुरू हो जाएगी। नहरी क्षेत्र में भी जहां गेहूं की फसल में सिंचाई नहीं हुई है, वहां भी अब आगामी कई दिनों तक पानी की जरूरत नहीं रहेगी।

विजिबिलिटी कम होने से वाहन चालकों को हुई परेशानी

घना कोहरा छाने से विजिबिलिटी कम हो गई। इससे वाहन चालकों को सबसे ज्यादा परेशानी हुई। सुबह साढ़े दस बजे तक 10 मीटर से आगे दिखाई नहीं दे रहा था। इस कारण वाहन चालक हेड लाइटें जलाकर चल रहे थे। शीशों के ऊपर धुंध जमने से बस, ट्रक व कार सहित सभी वाहन धीमी गति से चलते नजर आए। चालक बार-बार शीशे साफ कर आगे बढ़ते रहे। दुपहिया चालकों को भी काफी परेशानी हुई।

आने वाले दिनों में तापमान में होगी गिरावट, बढ़ेंगी सर्दी: जिले में रविवार को भी घना कोहरा छाने की संभावना है। मौसम विभाग के अनुसार हनुमानगढ़ सहित कई जिलों में कोहरा छाएगा और तापमान में भी गिरावट आएगी। इससे आने वाले दिनों में सर्दी का असर और बढ़ेगा। कृषि विभाग के अधिकारियों के अनुसार गेहूं, सरसों व चना की फसलों के लिए धुंध काफी फायदेमंद है। इससे फसलों की जहां अच्छी बढ़वार होगी, वहीं सिंचाई पानी के अभाव में ज्यादा नुकसान भी नहीं होगा।

मावठ से ये हुए तीन फायदे

1. दिसंबर में हुई बूंदाबांदी से दिन व रात के तापमान में गिरावट आएगी। इससे फसलों की बढ़वार शुरू हो जाएगी।
2. फसलों में जहां एक भी सिंचाई नहीं हुई है वहां पर पानी के अभाव में फसलें प्रभावित नहीं होगी।
3. बूंदाबांदी के कारण अब लगातार धुंध आने की संभावना है। धुंध की बुंदों से जमीन की नमी बनी रहेगी।

