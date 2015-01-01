पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:एसपी डोगरा ने रावतसर में ली क्राइम मीटिंग, नशे के खिलाफ कार्रवाई के निर्देश

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

एसपी राशि डोगरा ने मंगलवार को रावतसर में नोहर सेक्टर के पुलिस अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर अपराध एवं कानून व्यवस्था की समीक्षा की। नगरपालिका हॉल में हुई बैठक में एसपी ने पुलिस अधिकारियों को पेंडिंग प्रकरणों के निस्तारण के साथ ही पंचायत चुनाव, मादक पदार्थों के खिलाफ ऑपरेशन प्रहार के तहत प्रभावी कार्रवाई करने और आमजन के परिवादों का त्वरित गति से निस्तारण के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर

एएसपी जस्सा राम बोस, एएसपी राजेंद्र मीणा, सीओ भादरा बृजमोहन, सीओ नोहर महेंद्र सिंह राजवी, सीओ रावतसर रणवीर मीणा, सीआई रावतसर अरूण चौधरी, नोहर थानाप्रभारी सुदर्शन, भादरा कविता पूनियां, पीलीबंगा एसआई संध्या, पल्लू एसएचओ अमरसिंह, खुइयां एसएचओ हरबंश सिंह, गोगामेड़ी एसएचओ सुनील मील, भिरानी लीलाधर थोरी, रीडर अपराध शाखा एसआई चंद्रभान धुवां आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें