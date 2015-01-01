पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

पानी की व्यवस्था:छठ पूजा पर लाइटिंग और पानी की व्यवस्था करने के लिए विधायक विनोद कुमार चौधरी से की वार्ता

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

राजस्थान पूर्वांचल युवा समिति और सर्व समाज के शिष्टमंडल ने बुधवार को हनुमानगढ़ विधायक चौधरी विनोद कुमार से वार्ता कर छठ पूजा पर व्यवस्थाएं करने की मांग की। छठ पूजा की व्यवस्था को लेकर साफ-सफाई लाइट सहित अन्य समस्याओं की व्यवस्था करवाने की मांग की गई। शिष्टमंडल में एडवोकेट विजय सिंह चौहान, सरपंच प्रतिनिधि रतन धवल, पार्षद प्रतिनिधि जगदीप सिंह विक्की, पार्षद नंदू गुर्जर आदि शामिल थे। जगदीप सिंह विक्की ने कहा कि पूर्वांचल समाज के लोग यहां बड़े संख्या में निवास करते हैं। छठ पर्व पर व्यवस्थाएं माकूल की जाए।

पार्षद नंदू गुर्जर व युवा नेता अमित राजपूत ने विधायक चौधरी विनोद कुमार से नहर में पानी की समुचित व्यवस्था करवाने और साफ सफाई की व्यवस्था करवाने की मांग की। इस पर चौधरी विनोद कुमार ने समस्त पूर्वांचल वासियों को आश्वस्त किया। इस मौके पर युवा नेता विकास शर्मा, राकेश बघेल, अमित राजपूत, दीप कुमार, आकाश कुमार, सोनू कुमार, कृष्ण कुमार, राजू साहनी, मुन्नीलाल चौरसिया, विजय यादव, सोनू, राहुल मिश्रा, अमरकांत , मुकेश कुमार आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबास्केटबॉल नेशनल प्लेयर थे, खेलते समय चोट लगी, एकेडमी से निकाला, सदमे में पिता नहीं रहे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें