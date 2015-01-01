पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

आवेदन प्रक्रिया:सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड की स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू, दसवीं की परीक्षा पास करने वाली छात्राएं उठा सकेंगी लाभ

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड ने सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड की स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू कर दी है। कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा 2020 पास करने वाली छात्राएं स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम का लाभ उठा सकती हैं। आधिकारिक अधिसूचना के अनुसार, “जिन छात्राओं ने सीबीएसई संबद्ध स्कूलों से कक्षा 10वीं की परीक्षा 2020 पास की है, वे स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए आवेदन कर सकती हैं।

वे छात्राएं जो इस स्कॉलरशिप के लिए योग्य हैं, वे बोर्ड की आधिकारिक वेबसाइट cbse.nic.in पर पंजीकरण कर सकते हैं। पंजीकरण करने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर 2020 तक है। आधिकारिक नोटिस के मुताबिक, ऑनलाइन आवेदन जमा करने की अंतिम तारीख 10 दिसंबर 2020 है और आवेदन पत्र की हार्ड कॉपी (केवल नवीनीकरण) 28 दिसंबर 2020 को या उससे पहले जमा करनी है।

अंतिम तारीख के बाद प्राप्त हुई हार्ड कॉपी को स्वीकार नहीं किया जाएगा। उम्मीदवार अंतिम तारीख से पहले दो सीबीएसई स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं : सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड के लिए + 2 स्टडी के लिए सीबीएसई मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम।2019 में सिंगल गर्ल चाइल्ड 10वीं पास के लिए सीबीएसई मेरिट स्कॉलरशिप स्कीम के ऑनलाइन आवेदन का नवीनीकरण।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपहले रोज 30 हजार यात्री पहुंचते थे, अब बमुश्किल 300, करोड़ों के ड्रायफ्रूट्स खराब हो गए - डीबी ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय उचित ग्रह स्थिति तथा आपका सकारात्मक रवैया आपके लिए महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धियां उत्पन्न कर रहे हैं। इस समय का भरपूर सदुपयोग करें। रिश्तेदारों तथा संबंधियों के साथ संबंध और अधिक मजबूत होंगे। भ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें