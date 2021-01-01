पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

भाखड़ा रेगुलेशन सब कमेटी की बैठक:गोल बारी सिस्टम से चलेगी भाखड़ा प्रणाली की नहरें, वरीयता क्रम के अनुसार खोली जाएगी वितरिकाएं

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • सदस्यों ने लाइनिंग दुरुस्त करवाकर शेयर के अनुसार पानी लेने का उठाया मुद्दा, कहा-उसके बाद नहरों को 4 में से 2 समूह में चलाया जाए

भाखड़ा रेगुलेशन सब कमेटी की बैठक मंगलवार को सिंचाई विभाग के सभागार में एडीएम अशोक असीजा की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें भाखड़ा प्रणाली की नहरों को गोल बारी के अनुसार चलाने का निर्णय लिया गया। यानी भाखड़ा नहर में जितना पानी उपलब्ध होगा उसके तहत ही वरीयता क्रम के अनुसार खोली जाएगी।

बैठक में रेगुलेशन कमेटी के सदस्यों ने इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना की आरडी 433 पर डैमेज हुई लाइनिंग को शीघ्र दुरुस्त करवाकर शेयर के अनुसार पानी लेने की बात कही। इस पर जल संसाधन विभाग के अधिकारियों ने कहा कि लाइनिंग दुरुस्त करने का कार्य चल रहा है। वर्तमान में भाखड़ा को करीब 550 क्यूसेक पानी मिल रहा है।

ऐसे में गोल बारी के अनुसार ही नहरों को चलाया जाएगा ताकि जो वितरिका खुले उसमें तय मात्रा के अनुसार ही पानी चल सके। सदस्यों ने कहा कि जब ही लाइनिंग दुरुस्त हो जाए उसके बाद नहरों को चार में से दो समूह में चलाकर सिंचाई पानी दिया जाए ताकि गेहूं की फसलों को पकाया जा सके। विधायक गुरदीप सिंह शाहपीनी ने लाइनिंग दुरुस्ती करण में लग रहे समय पर नाराजगी जताई।

उन्होंने कहा कि पंजाब के अधिकारियों से संपर्क कर जल्दी से जल्दी लाइनिंग सही करवाई जाए ताकि किसानों को आवश्यकता अनुसार पानी मिल सके।

बैठक में एक्सईएन रेगुलेशन सुरेश सुथार, जल संसाधन खंड प्रथम के एक्सईएन सही राम यादव, जल संसाधन खंड द्वितीय के एक्सईएन रामहंस सैनी सहित रेगुलेशन कमेटी के सदस्य और जल उपयोक्ता संगम के अध्यक्ष मौजूद रहे।

इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना में 10 से प्रस्तावित बंदी को 28 मार्च से करने की मांग उठाई

बैठक में जल उपयोक्ता संगम के अध्यक्षों और रेगुलेशन कमेटी के सदस्यों ने इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना में बंदी 28 मार्च से करने की मांग।

प्रो. ओम जांगू ने कहा कि इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना में 10 मार्च के बाद जो बंदी प्रस्तावित की गई है उसको 28 मार्च बाद किया जाए। जल उपयोक्ता संगम के अध्यक्ष विनोद कड़वासरा ने कहा कि पर्याप्त सिंचाई पानी नहीं मिलने से गेहूं के साथ बागवानी को भी नुकसान हो रहा है।

पानी के अभाव में गेहूं की फसल को भारी नुकसान हो रहा है। गोल बारी के हिसाब से नहरें चलाए जाने पर प्रत्येक वितरिका को काफी समय बाद सिंचाई पानी मिल रहा है।

इधर... भाजपा ने सरकार पर लगाया किसानों की अनदेखी का आरोप, कहा- लाइनिंग दुरुस्त में नहीं ले रहे रुचि :
इंदिरा गांधी नहर परियोजना की लाइनिंग डैमेज होने के कारण अभी तक शेयर के अनुसार पानी नहीं मिल रहा है। भाजपा ने राज्य सरकार पर किसानों की अनदेखी करने का आरोप लगाया है।

भाजपा जिलाध्यक्ष बलवीर बिश्नोई ने कहा कि सरकार की उदासीनता के कारण पंजाब में आईजीएनपी की रि-लाइनिंग का कार्य शुरू नहीं हो पाया है। पूर्ववर्ती भाजपा सरकार ने पंजाब क्षेत्र में आईजीएनपी की रि-लाइनिंग के लिए 2 हजार करोड़ का बजट स्वीकृत किया था। अब फसलें पकाव पर है और लाइनिंग डैमेज होने के कारण शेयर के अनुसार पानी नहीं मिल रहा।

