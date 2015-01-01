पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एमएनआईटी से नक्शा डिजायन तैयार:शहर के चौक-चौराहों की सुधरेगी हालत, ट्रैफिक नियमों के अनुसार नए लुक में बनेंगे

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • नगरपरिषद ने जयपुर एमएनआईटी से नक्शा डिजायन तैयार कराया 2 करोड़ रुपए खर्च होंगे, वर्तमान में बदहाल है शहर के चौक-चौराहे

नगरपरिषद की ओर से जिला मुख्यालय के प्रमुख चौक-चौराहों के सौदर्यीकरण की तैयारी की जा रही है। इस पर 2 करोड़ रुपए खर्च किए जाएंगे। इसके लिए परिषद की ओर से जयपुर एमएनआईटी से नक्शा डिजायन तैयार कराया गया है। जल्द ही इस योजना को अमलीजामा पहनाया जाएगा। गौरतलब है कि शहर में कई ऐसे प्वाइंट हैं, जहां आए दिन हादसे का डर बना रहता है।

ऐसे में चौक को नए सिरे से विकसित करने की योजना बनी है। टाउन-जंक्शन के कई चौराहों पर भारी वाहनों की आवाजाही रहती है। अधिकारियों के मुताबिक शहर के चौक-चौराहों की जरूरत के हिसाब से चकाचक किया जाएगा। सभी चौकों पर लाइटिंग की पर्याप्त व्यवस्था होगी। खास बात है कि इन चौराहों को ट्रैफिक नियम के अनुसार विकसित किया जाएगा।

इन चौक-चौराहों की बदली जाएगी सूरत, प्रमुख मार्गों पर होगी लाइिटंग व्यवस्था

टाउन में भारत माता चौक, जंक्शन में भगतसिंह चौक, अंबेडकर चौक, सुभाष चौक, कलेक्ट्रेट चौक आदि शामिल है। इन सभी चौक-चौराहों को नया लुक दिया जाएगा। इसमें नक्शा तैयार करा लिया गया है। इन चौक पर लाइटिंग के साथ ही धौलपुरी पत्थर लगाया जाएगा। एक्सईएन सुभाष बंसल ने बताया कि विधायक चौ. विनोद कुमार और सभापति गणेशराज बंसल की पहल पर शहर के सौंदर्यीकरण की योजना बनाई गई है। इसमें टाउन-जंक्शन रोड सहित प्रमुख मार्गों पर लाइटिंग व्यवस्था की गई है। वहीं चौक-चौराहों का काम जल्द शुरु कराया जाएगा।

इधर...वर्षों से बदहाल सड़क का पुनर्निर्माण शुरु, सब्जी मंडी होगी व्यवस्थित

नगरपरिषद की ओर से मंगलवार को टाउन पुलिस थाना के सामने सब्जी मंडी रोड का निर्माण कार्य शुरु करा दिया गया। जेसीबी मशीन से सड़क को उखाड़ा जा रहा है ताकि कारपेट की जगह सीसी रोड का निर्माण किया जा सके। इस कार्य पर करीब 20 लाख रुपए खर्च होंगे। सभापति गणेशराज बंसल ने मौका मुआयना कर आवश्यक निर्देश दिए। वहीं सब्जी मंडी में खोखे और रेहड़ियों को व्यवस्थित करने के लिए सीआई रमेशचंद्र माचरा के साथ मत्स्य विभाग कार्यालय के पास खाली पड़ी नजूल भूमि का जायजा लिया। सभापति ने कहा कि कलेक्टर से आग्रह कर नजूल भूमि नगरपरिषद को हैंडओवर करने का आग्रह किया जाएगा ताकि सब्जी विक्रेताओं को वहां पर स्थाई रुप से व्यवस्थित किया जा सके।

