स्वामित्व योजना:ड्रोन से तैयार होगा आबादी क्षेत्र का नक्शा, सरकार ने डिजिटलाइजेशन का कार्यक्रम किया जारी, 269 पंचायतों के लगभग 1800 गांवों को फायदा होगा

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • ग्रामीणों को आवासीय भूमि का मिलेगा मालिकाना हक, पंचायतीराज विभाग जारी करेगा डिजिटल पट्‌टे

केंद्र सरकार की स्वामित्व योजना के तहत अब ग्रामीण क्षेत्र के लोगों को आवासीय संपत्तियों के डिजिटल पट्‌टे जारी किए जाएंगे। राजस्व विभाग की तर्ज पर ग्राम पंचायतों में भी डिजिटल नक्शे तैयार होंगे। राजस्थान सरकार के पंचायतीराज विभाग द्वारा आबादी भूमि के डिजिटलाइजेशन का कार्यक्रम जारी कर दिया गया है। इसके तहत सभी गांवों की आबादी भूमि के स्वामित्व का रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन करने का लक्ष्य तय किया गया है।

इस कार्य के लिए जिले में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को प्रभारी बनाया गया है। आवासीय संपत्तियों के पट्‌टे बनने से जिले की 269 ग्राम पंचायतों के लगभग 1800 गांवों के लोगों को फायदा होगा।

वर्तमान में अधिकांश लोगों के पास आवासीय संपत्तियों के पट्‌टे नहीं है। कई गांवों में लोगों ने अवैध कब्जे कर रखे हैं। इससे आपसी विवाद के मामले बढ़ रहे हैं।

गत वर्ष 24 अप्रैल को राष्ट्रीय पंचायत दिवस पर प्रधानमंत्री ने ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की भूमि का मालिकाना हक देने के लिए स्वामित्व योजना शुरू करने की घोषणा की थी। अब राज्य सरकार के पंचायतीराज विभाग द्वारा इस संबंध में प्रक्रिया प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।

इस योजना के तहत प्रत्येक गांव की आबादी के राजस्व नक्शे के आधार पर भारतीय सर्वेक्षण विभाग द्वारा अधिकृत फर्म द्वारा ड्रोन से प्रत्येक भूखंड तथा गांव की बाहरी सीमा का सर्वे करवाया जाएगा। इसके बाद ग्राम पंचायतों को डिजिटल मानचित्र सौंपें जाएंगे।

ग्राम पंचायतें मौका नक्शों के आधार पर कब्जाधारी लोगों से स्वामित्व के दस्तावेज मांगेगी तथा पट्टा आवेदन प्राप्त कर पंचायतीराज कानून के तहत आपत्तियां आमंत्रित करेगी। तत्पश्चात सक्षम अधिकारी की निगरानी में लोगों को डिजिटल पट्टे जारी किए जाएंगे। इसके साथ एक प्रति पीडीएफ में भी उपलब्ध करवाई जाएगी।

भूमि के डिजिटलाइजेशन के लिए जिले में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को प्रभारी बनाया गया गया है। मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी को इस साल के अंत तक सभी गांवों की आबादी भूमि के स्वामित्व का रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन करने का लक्ष्य दिया गया है। सीईओ द्वारा इसकी प्रक्रिया भी प्रारंभ कर दी गई है।

सबसे खास बात यह है कि सर्वे ड्रोन तकनीक से होने से गांव के आबादी क्षेत्र का सटीक रिकॉर्ड और मानचित्र बन जाएगा। इससे उपयोग कर वसूली, भवन निर्माण के लिए परमिट जारी करने और कब्जा समाप्त करने में सहायता मिलेगी।

इसलिए बनाई योजना...नक्शे खुर्द-बुर्द किए, नए पट्‌टे बनाने में की जा रही थी आनाकानी

जिले के उपनिवेशन क्षेत्र के गांवों के चक प्लान तथा आबादी क्षेत्रों के नक्शे वर्षों पूर्व तत्कालीन सरपंचों तथा सरकारी कार्मिकों ने गायब कर अपने चहेतों को खाली पड़ी भूमि पर फर्जी पट्टे जारी कर दिए। ऐसी शिकायतें आए दिन जिला परिषद को प्राप्त हो रही थी।

इसके साथ ग्राम पंचायतों में पट्‌टों का स्थाई रिकॉर्ड नहीं होने के कारण ग्राम पंचायतों के सरपंच, सचिव और ब्लॉक अधिकारियों द्वारा नए पट्टे जारी करने में आनाकानी की जा रही है। अब स्वामित्व योजना के तहत हर व्यक्ति को आवासी संपत्ति के पट्‌टे मिल सकेंगे। इससे ग्रामीणों को अपनी संपत्ति का मालिकाना हक मिल सकेगा।

सीईओ बोले...संपत्ति विवाद कम होंगे, वित्तीय संस्थाओं से ऋण लेने में सुविधा होगी
ग्रामीणों को आवासीय भूमि के डिजिटल पट्टे उपलब्ध होने पर संपत्ति विवाद कम होंगे। वित्तीय संस्थाओं से ऋण लेने में भी सुविधा होगी। ड्रोन से पंचायतों के नक्शे तैयार किए जाएंगे। राजस्व रिकॉर्ड ऑनलाइन करने का काम शुरू कर दिया गया है।
रामनिवास जाट, सीईओ, जिला परिषद, हनुमानगढ़

मालिकाना हक मिलने से ये होंगे 3 बड़े लाभ

1. आवासीय संपत्तियों का मालिकाना हक मिलने पर ग्रामीण बैंकों से ऋण और अन्य वित्तीय लाभ ले सकेंगे।

2. न्यायालयों में चल रहे प्रकरणों का निपटारा होगा। गांवों में अवैध कब्जे नहीं होंगे। आपसी विवाद भी नहीं होंगे। 3. आवासीय क्षेत्र का डिजिटल रिकॉर्ड भी ग्राम पंचायतों में उपलब्ध रहेगा। इससे ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में विकास कार्यों को भी गति मिलेगी।

