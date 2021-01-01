पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

गणतंत्र दिवस:घुड़सवारों के प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत वर्ष 2018 में हुई थी, रणविजय और माया दिखाएंगे जौहर

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • आज गणतंत्र दिवस पर घुड़सवारी के 3 करतब देंगे साहस, एकाग्रता और शांति का संदेश

जिला मुख्यालय पर गणतंत्र दिवस की परेड में पुलिस की ‘घुड़सवार रेजिमेंट’ का खास घोड़ा रणविजय और घोड़ी माया पर घुड़सवार लगातार चौथे साल अपने जौहर दिखाएंगे। 14 वर्षीय रणविजय 10 साल की उम्र से परेड में हिस्सा ले रहा है। पुलिस घुड़साल प्रभारी मांगीलाल भारी का कहना है कि बेहद गर्व की बात है कि इस गणतंत्र दिवस पर वह चौथी बार गणतंत्र दिवस पर करतब दिखाएगा।

रणविजय पर राइडर मांगीलाल भारी और माया पर कुलदीप बिश्नोई राइडिंग करेंगे। यहां बता दें कि गणतंत्र दिवस और स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर पुलिस घुड़सवारों के प्रदर्शन की शुरुआत वर्ष 2018 में हुई थी। पुलिस लाइन में 8 घोड़े और 8 ही राइडर हैं। बड़ी बात ये है कि घुड़सवार जो तीन करतब दिखाएंगे वह अपने आप में तिरंगे के तीन रंगों के समान है।

तिरंगे के तीन रंग और घुड़सवारी के तीन करतब यूं खाते हैं मेल

केसरिया रंग और टैंट पेगिंग: शीर्ष में केसरिया रंग देश की ताकत और साहस को दर्शाता है। इसी तरह टैंट पेगिंग में राइडर को भाला लेकर घोड़े को दौड़ाते हुए 2 इंच के पैग यानि झंडे को भाले से उठाना होता है। जैसे-जैसे खेल आगे बढ़ेगा पैग का आकार छोटा होता जाएगा। यह तकनीक हमें साहस का परिचय देती है।
सफेद रंग और ड्रेसाज : तिरंगे के बीच में स्थित सफेद पट्टी शांति, सत्य और एकाग्रता का संकेत है। इसी तरह ड्रेसाज में घोड़े व राइडर के बीच एकाग्रता और शांति का परिचय दिया जाता है। इसमें घोड़े के साथ कई मूवमेंट टास्क राइडर को करने होते हैं जो एकाग्रता दर्शाता है।
हरा रंग और स्टैंडिंग सैल्यूट: तिरंगे में हरा रंग देश के विकास और उर्वरता को दर्शाता है। इसी तरह घुड़सवारी के स्टैंडिंग सैल्यूट में राइडर की ओर से घुड़सवारी के दौरान खड़े होकर सैल्यूट किया जाता है। जो विकास और उर्वरता दर्शाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपिता की मौत के बाद कर्ज लेकर लाए थे 80 रुपए की रील,आज इनके बनाए एक मास्टरपीस की कीमत एक करोड़ - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser