बेखौफ चोर:टाउन-जंक्शन रोड पर शनि मंदिर में चोरी, एलसीडी व दानपात्र से चढ़ावा राशि चुरा ले गए

हनुमानगढ़6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • छह दिन में टाउन के मंदिर में चोरी की दूसरी वारदात, पुलिस नहीं लगा सकी अब तक चोरों का सुराग

टाउन-जंक्शन रोड स्थित शनिदेव मंदिर में गत रात्रि कैंची गेट से घुसकर अज्ञात चोर दानपात्र से चढ़ावा राशि और एलसीडी चुरा ले गए। सीसीटीवी फुटेज से पकड़े नहीं जाएं इसलिए चोरों ने डीवीआर भी तोड़ दिया। पुलिस ने डीवीआर को तकनीक एक्सपर्ट की मदद से फुटेज निकालने का प्रयास कर रही है।

चिंता की बात है कि टाउन में छह दिनों में मंदिर में चोरी की यह दूसरी वारदात है। इससे पहले अज्ञात चोर धानमंडी स्थित लक्ष्मीनारायण मंदिर से 27 जनवरी की रात्रि को चढ़ावा राशि चुरा ले गए थे। अभी तक चोर पकड़े नहीं गए कि दूसरी वारदात हो गई।

हालांकि पुलिस का कहना है कि मंदिर में वारदात को अंजाम देने वाले चोरों को जल्द पकड़ लिया जाएगा। इसके लिए पुलिस टीमें जुटी हुई हैं। शनिदेव मंदिर के पुजारी ने बताया कि सोमवार-मंगलवार की मध्यरात्रि को अज्ञात चोर कैंची गेट से मंदिर में घुस गया।

चोर ने दानपात्रों के ताले तोड़ करीब 5-6 हजार रुपए चढ़ावा राशि निकाल ली। इसके बाद एलसीडी और चढ़ावा राशि लेकर फरार हो गए। चोरों ने जाते समय सीसीटीवी फुटेज से पकड़े नहीं जाएं इसलिए सीसीटीवी का डीवीआर उखाड़ तोड़ने की कोशिश की। अलसुबह करीब 4 बजे सूचना पाकर मंदिर पुजारी मौके पर पहुंचा तो दानपात्र के ताले टूटे हुए थे।

इससे पहले सूचना पाकर पुलिस ने मौका मुआयना किया। सीआई लक्ष्मण सिंह राठौड़ ने बताया कि अज्ञात चोरों का सुराग लगाने के लिए थानास्तर पर गठित टीम जुटी हुई है।

इधर...जाखड़ांवाली में चोरों का धावा, लोगों में रोष

जाखड़ांवाली| सोमवार रात अज्ञात चोरों ने मुख्य बस स्टैंड पर धावा बोल दिया। पहले श्याम मोबाइल की दुकान का ताला तोड़ा लेकिन अंदर कैबिन का ताला लगा होने से चोर दुकान में चोरी नहीं कर पाए और चले गए।

बस स्टैंड स्थित इंडियन फैशन हब के बाहर खड़ी साइकिल चोर ले गए। संचालक बजरंग राजपूत ने बताया कि शाम को साइकिल दुकान के बाहर भूल गए थे जो सुबह मौके पर नहीं मिली। बस स्टैंड पर प्रमोद वर्मा टी स्टाल पर ताला तोड़कर सामान बिखेर दिया। चीनी सहित कुछ नकदी ले गए।

वार्ड आठ में मक्खन सिंह पुत्र हरनेक सिंह के घर से भी चोर साइकिल चोरी कर ले गए। दुकानदारों ने सुबह देखा तो ताले टूटे हुए थे। दुकानदार एसोसिएशन अध्यक्ष बलराम बिस्सू, रामलाल वर्मा, बजरंगलाल राजपूत, कालूराम मेघवाल, प्रमोद वर्मा सहित दुकानदारों ने पुलिस चौकी जाखड़ांवाली कार्यवाहक प्रभारी नानक लोहिया को अज्ञात चोरों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज करने का प्रार्थना पत्र दिया।

