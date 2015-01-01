पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीदारी:इस बार 2 धनतेरस, बाजार में लौटी रौनक,लोगों में खरीदारी के प्रति उत्साह, वाहन, ज्वैलरी की एडवांस बुकिंग, सजे बाजार

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
त्योहारी सीजन में लोगों की चहलकदमी के साथ बाजारों में रौनक लौट आई है। धनतेरस पर बाजार पूरी तरह से गुलजार होने की उम्मीद के साथ दुकानदार उत्साहित हैं। इस बार दो धनतेरस होने के कारण लोग बाजार पहुंचकर खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। करीब 8 माह के बाद बाजार में इतनी बड़ी संख्या में लोग खरीदारी करने के लिए आ रहे हैं। इससे दुकानदारों के चेहरों पर खुशी झलकने लगी है।

कोरोना काल में मार्च माह के बाद से ही बाजार में सन्नाटा पसरा हुआ था। पहले लॉकडाउन और बाद में कमाई के अभाव में बाजार सूने-सूने पड़े हुए थे। पहले दुकानदारों को लग रहा था कि इस बार त्योहारी सीजन भी निराशा देगा, लेकिन उनकी उम्मीदों के विपरीत त्योहारी सीजन में लोग बाजार में जमकर खरीददारी कर रहे हैं। पहले करवा चौथ को लेकर बाजार में खरीदारों की भीड़ उमड़ी रही।

दीपावली के नजदीक आते ही बाजार में ग्राहकों की आवाजाही बढ़ गई है। लोग इलेक्ट्रानिक सामान, मोबाइल और कपड़ा खरीदने में ज्यादा रुचि दिखा रहे हैं। इलेक्ट्रानिक, मोबाइल और कपड़ा बेचने वालों की दुकानों में खरीदारों की भीड़ दिख रही है। लोग बड़ी संख्या में बाजार आकर फ्रीज, हीटर, गीजर, मोबाइल और पहनने के वस्त्रों की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं। कई दुकानदारों ने त्योहारी सीजन को देखते हुए अपनी दुकानों में सेल तक लगा रखी है। कुछ दुकानदारों ने पुराने कुकर, मोबाइल की जगह नया सामान लेने के लिए छूट की भी घोषणा कर रखी है, जिसका लोग खूब फायदा उठा रहे है।

