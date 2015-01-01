पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घूस की भूख:पुरानी फाइल निपटाने के लिए मांगे थे दो हजार रुपए आबकारी विभाग का एएओ व वरिष्ठ सहायक गिरफ्तार

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पीलीबंगा के परिवादी की शिकायत पर एसीबी ने टाउन कार्यालय में कार्रवाई की, कैशियर से पूछताछ जारी

भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक ब्यूरो ने मंगलवार को आबकारी विभाग के दो कर्मचारियों को 2 हजार रुपए की रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथों गिरफ्तार किया जबकि कैशियर की भूमिका को लेकर पूछताछ की जा रही है। पकड़े गए कर्मियों में सहायक लेखाधिकारी मोहनलाल वाधवानी और वरिष्ठ सहायक सुरेंद्र सिंह हैं। इन्होंने परिवादी गौरीशंकर से फाइल निस्तारण के लिए रिश्वत मांगी थी। खास बात है कि ब्यूरो टीम ने रिश्वतखोरों को जाल में फांसने के लिए 2 दिन से जाल बिछाया हुआ था।

ब्यूरो के एएसपी गणेशनाथ सिद्ध ने बताया कि परिवादी गौरीशंकर सोनी निवासी वार्ड 5 पीलीबंगा ने शिकायत की कि उसने वर्ष 2019-20 में वार्ड 19,20,21,22,23 की शराब दुकान संचालित की थी। इसमें 8 प्रतिशत रकम करीब 4 लाख 40 हजार रुपए आबकारी विभाग में जमा करवाई थी, जिसे विभाग की तरफ से दुकान की अवधि पूरी होने पर अप्रैल में वापस लौटानी थी लेकिन कोरोना लॉकडाउन के कारण वह राशि जून में मिलनी थी। इसके लिए पत्रावली तैयार कर आबकारी अधिकारी के पास जमा करवाई थी। उस पत्रावली के निस्तारण के लिए जिला आबकारी अधिकारी कार्यालय में संपर्क किया गया तो एएओ मोहनलाल ने रिश्वत की मांग की।

वरिष्ठ सहायक को कलेक्ट्रेट में वीसी से पकड़ा, एसीबी ने 2 दिन से बिछा रखा था जाल, घरों की भी ली तलाशी

परिवादी की शिकायत पर एसीबी ने 14 दिसंबर को मामले का सत्यापन करवाया गया जिसमें आरोपी ने 500 रुपए खुद के लिए, 1000 से 1500 रुपए सुरेंद्र सिंह और 500 रुपए कैशियर इकबाल सिंह के लिए मांगे। 14 को ही ट्रैप के लिए एसीबी ने परिवादी को आबकारी कार्यालय भेजा लेकिन मोहनलाल नहीं मिला। सुरेंद्र सिंह मिला जिसने 1000 रुपए की मांग की। लेकिन परिवादी ने नहीं दिए। इसके बाद मंगलवार सुबह कार्रवाई करते हुए मोहनलाल को 2 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते ट्रैप किया गया।

वहीं, सुरेंद्र सिंह कलेक्ट्रेट में वरिष्ठ सहायक लाइट्स की वीसी में होने के कारण वहीं से पकड़ा गया। इसमें से मोहनलाल और सुरेंद्र को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है जबकि कैशियर इकबाल से पूछताछ कर रही है। हालांकि प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में इकबाल ने एसीबी को बताया कि उसने खुद ने कोई मांग नहीं की। आरोपियों को बुधवार को श्रीगंगानगर एसीबी कोर्ट में पेश किया जाएगा। कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम में सीआई सुभाषचंद्र, मुख्य आरक्षक जगदीश राय, कांस्टेबल वरुण कुमार, विनय, विशाल, बजरंगलाल, संदीप, राजेश, हंसराज, विकास व दर्शन सिंह मौजूद थे।

एसीबी ने ट्रेप कार्रवाई के बाद घंटों तक सहायक लेखाधिकारी, वरिष्ठ सहायक और कैशियर से पूछताछ की। वहीं गिरफ्तार सहायक लेखाधिकारी मोहनलाल वाधवानी के प्रेमनगर गुरुद्वारे के पास वार्ड 39 स्थित मकान की तलाशी ली। वहीं वरिष्ठ सहायक सुरेंद्र सिंह के हुड़को कॉलोनी जंक्शन स्थित आवास की तलाशी ली। एएसपी गणेश नाथ सिद्ध ने बताया कि तलाशी के दौरान कोई संदिग्ध रकम नहीं मिली। बैंक खातों की डिटेल जुटाई जा रही है।

रिश्वत की भूख ऐसी कि मानवता ही भूले...परिवादी बोला- मां को कैंसर और पार्टनर के भाई की मौत का बताया, इलाज के लिए रुपए नहीं थे फिर भी दिल नहीं पसीजा

परिवादी गौरीशंकर का कहना है कि रिश्वत की भूख में आबकारी कर्मचारी मानवता ही भूल गए। उसकी मां का ब्रेस्ट कैंसर का इलाज चल रहा है। घर में बीमारी आने के बाद आर्थिक हालात खराब हो गए। वहीं दोस्त जैसे पार्टनर के भाई की हादसे में मौत गई। रुपयों की सख्त ज़रुरत थी। इसको लेकर जमा कराई गई राशि वापस लौटाने के लिए फाइल लगाई। वह और उसका 20 वर्षीय पुत्र कार्यालय के 6 माह से चक्कर लगाता रहा और हर बार उसे टरका कर भेज दिया जाता। परेशानी की दुहाई दी तो वह बोले कि रुपयों की जरूरत तो सबको होती है, रिश्वत की मांग करते हुए कहा कि बिना रुपए दिए यह काम नहीं होगा। इसके बाद एसीबी में शिकायत की।

डीईओ के चेंबर के सामने वाले कमरे में चल रहा था रिश्वत का खेल, 6 माह से चक्कर लगा रहा था परिवादी, शिकायत पर भी नहीं की सुनवाई : एसीबी ने आबकारी कार्यालय के जिस कमरे में ट्रेप की कार्रवाई की उसके ठीक सामने डीईओ का चेंबर है। डीईओ के चेंबर के सामने वाले चेंबर में रिश्वत का यह खेल चल रहा था।

परिवादी का कहना है कि उसने डीईओ आरएएस चिमनलाल मीणा को भी पत्रावली का निस्तारण किए जाने की गुहार लगाई थी लेकिन उसकी कोई सुनवाई नहीं हुई। हालांकि डीईओ चिमनलाल का कहना है कि मैंने संबंधित कर्मचारी को निर्देश दिए थे। ऐसे में एसीबी टीम के भी यह बात हजम नहीं हुई कि अधिकारी कहे और कर्मचारी पत्रावली निस्तारण करने की बजाए रिश्वत के लिए परेशान करे। इसको लेकर एसीबी ने डीईओ से भी जानकारी जुटाई हालांकि उनकी सीधे तौर पर कोई भूमिका सामने नहीं आई।

पड़ताल...आबकारी विभाग में वर्षों से चल रही घूसखोरी, 2 वर्ष पहले भी हुई थी कार्रवाई

आबकारी विभाग में घूसखोरी का खेल वर्षों से चल रहा है। शराब की दुकानों के लोकेशन आवंटित से लेकर रात्रि 8 बजे के बाद दुकान खोलने, ओवररेट लेने, दुकान पर रेट लिस्ट का बोर्ड नहीं लगाने से लेकर हर काम की रिश्वत और मासिक बंधी तय है। 2 वर्ष पहले भी आबकारी कार्यालय में सीकर एसीबी की टीम ने कार्रवाई करते हुए एक वरिष्ठ लिपिक और सूचना सहायक को 1 लाख रुपए की संदिग्ध रकम सहित गिरफ्तार किया था।

यहां से बाबू की अलमारी से शराब की बोतलें भी बरामद हुई थीं। वहीं गत 20 मार्च 2018 को एसीबी की बीकानेर टीम ने हनुमानगढ़ आबकारी थाना के प्रहराधिकारी हुक्मसिंह मीणा और उसके ड्राइवर हरबंश लाल को 6 हजार रुपए रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार किया था। यह रिश्वत गांव अयालकी में आबंटित शराब दुकान को सुचारू रूप से संचालित करने की एवज में तीन हजार रुपए मंथली के हिसाब से ली गई थी।

