धान उत्पादक:धान से हम धनवान; हर साल 16 लाख क्विं. पैदावार, 450 करोड़ आय,पहली बार भास्कर में पढ़िए हमारे धान से चावल की प्रोसेसिंग व विदेशों में एक्सपोर्ट होने की पूरी रिपोर्ट

हनुमानगढ़4 घंटे पहले
राकेश सहारण । हनुमानगढ़ की पहचान धान उत्पादक जिले के रूप में होती है। यहां पैदा होने वाले चावल की डिमांड देश ही नहीं विदेशों में भी बढ़ रही है। घग्घर बहाव क्षेत्र को राइस बेल्ट घोषित करने की मांग पूरी हो जाए तो किसानों की समृद्धि के द्वार खुल सकते हैं। अगर सरकार समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद ही शुरू कर दे तो भी धान की बुवाई का क्षेत्रफल बढ़ने की अपार संभावना है।

प्रतिवर्ष जिले में 35 हजार हैक्टेयर से अधिक क्षेत्र में धान की बुवाई होती है। इस बार 36 हजार 950 हैक्टेयर में किसानों ने बुवाई की और 16 लाख क्विंटल पैदावार की संभावना है। वहीं प्रतिवर्ष धान की उपज से किसानों को करीब 450 करोड़ रुपए की आय होती है। हनुमानगढ़ में पैदा हुआ चावल अमेरिका, नेपाल, यमन, सउदी अरब सहित विभिन्न देशों में पहुंच चुका है।

वर्तमान में जिला मुख्यालय पर धान से चावल की प्रोसेसिंग करने की 7 फैक्ट्रियां है। 90 फीसदी चावल एक्सपोर्टर के माध्यम से विदेशों में भेजा रहा है। धनतेरस पर धान की उपज व किसानों की समृद्धि से जुड़ी हर जानकारी इस रिपोर्ट में समाहित की गई है।

ड्रायर से सोलटेक्स प्लांट तक चार अहम कदम..फिर तैयार होता है धान से चावल

अनाज मंडियों में आने वाले धान की फैक्ट्री संचालक खरीद करते हैं। फैक्ट्री में धान पहुंचने के बाद सबसे पहले सफाई की जाती है। बड़ा कचरा साफ करने के बाद धान ड्रायर में जाता है। हसकर पर पहुंचते ही छिलका अलग हो जाता है और धान चावल में परिवर्तित हो जाता है। इसके बाद पोलीसर में जाता है। यहां आवश्यकता के अनुसार चावल की परत उतार दी जाती है। इसके बाद कनवेयर से सोलटेक्स प्लांट में जाता है। यहां डी-स्टोर किया जाता है। सोल्टेक्स प्लांट में चावल पहुंचने के बाद ग्रेडिंग की जाती है। इसके चावल ग्रेडिंग के हिसाब से अलग निकलते हैं। छोटा, मीडियम व बड़ा चावल अलग-अलग हो जाता है। उच्च गुणवत्ता के चावल की 35 किलो पैकिंग की जाती है। इसके बाद अधिकांश फैक्ट्री संचालक एक्सपोर्टर को भेजते हैं। एक्सपोर्टर अपने अनुसार अलग-अलग देशों में भेजते हैं। गत वर्ष हनुमानगढ़ जंक्शन स्थित गंगा राइस एंड जनरल मिल्स की ओर से चावल डायरेक्ट कई देशों में भेजा गया था। इस पर राज्य सरकार की ओर से राजस्थान उद्योग रत्न पुरस्कार प्रदान किया गया।

