वेबिनार:लॉ कॉलेज में वित्तीय साक्षरता पर वेबिनार का आयोजन किया

हनुमानगढ़5 घंटे पहले
टाउन स्थित एनएम लॉ कॉलेज में शुक्रवार को एसवी वैल्थ पार्टनर्स के तत्वावधान में ‘इन्वेस्टमेंट अवेयरनेस’ ऑनलाइन वेबिनार आयोजित हुआ। इस वेबिनार का मुख्य उद्देश्य लोगों को अपने धन के बारे में व्यवस्थित, सुरक्षित एवं खर्च करने से संबंधित कार्य योजना से अवगत करवाना था। कॉलेज प्राचार्य डॉ. सीताराम ने बताया कि वर्तमान तकनीकी युग में हम सभी ई-बैंकिंग से जुड़े हुए हैं। ऐसे में धोखाधड़ी के केस बढ़ रहे हैं। इसलिए ई-बैंकिंग से जुड़े नागरिक को जागरूक होना चाहिए।

बिना सोचे केवल सुनी सुनाई बातों पर भरोसा ना करके उपभोक्ताओं को जागरूक बनकर सेबी के दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करना चाहिए। एसवी वैल्थ पार्टनर्स के निदेशक गौरव चंदा ने अपने संस्थान के बारे में बताया कि उनकी संस्था लोगों को आर्थिक जागरुक करने में अपना योगदान दे रही है। मुख्य वक्ता शमशेर सिंह ने म्यूचुअल फंड, प्रोविडेंट फंड, शेयर, बीमा, सेबी, बैंकिंग, डिविडेंट, डिबेंचर आदि के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारियां दी। इस मौके पर कोऑर्डिनेटर डॉ. अजवर खान, डॉ. केबी ओझा, डॉ. बृजेश कुमार अग्रवाल, मो. इमरान, आरडी बंसल, मनीष स्वामी, कपिल देव, दिवाकर गहलोत, पुष्पेंद्र, दिनेश खोथ, डीपीई कमलदीप सिंह बराड़ सहित विद्यार्थी मौजूद थे।

