पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

प्रदर्शन:सीटू से जुड़़े श्रमिक कल रहेंगे हड़ताल पर, केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ करेंगे प्रदर्शन

हनुमानगढ़3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों ने की बैठक, हड़ताल में सभी सदस्यों से कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने का आह्वान किया

सीटू से संबंधित सभी यूनियनों के श्रमिक गुरुवार को हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। इस दौरान केंद्र सरकार की मजदूर विरोधी नीतियों के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया जाएगा। हड़ताल की तैयारियों को लेकर मंगलवार को सभी संगठनों के पदाधिकारियों की बैठक जंक्शन स्थित शहीद भगतसिंह यादगार केंद्र में कामरेड मलकीत सिंह की अध्यक्षता में हुई। इसमें सीटू के जिला संरक्षक मलकीत सिंह ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार मजदूर विरोधी कानून बना रही है। इसके विरोध में राष्ट्रीय आह्वान पर गुरुवार को श्रमिक हड़ताल पर रहेंगे। हड़ताल में सभी सदस्यों से कोरोना से बचाव के लिए मास्क व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन करने का आह्वान किया।

कामरेड बहादुर सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि केंद्र सरकार ने श्रम कानूनों में संशोधन कर पूंजीपतियों के पक्ष में कर दिया है। आमिर खान ने कहा कि केंद्र की मोदी सरकार संवैधानिक, लोकतांत्रिक एवं संसदीय परंपराओं का उल्लंघन करके विपक्षी सांसदों की अनुपस्थिति में मजदूरों व किसानों को बर्बाद करने के लिए कानूनों को पारित कर रही है। इस मौके पर कामरेड मुकद्दर अली, दारा सिंह, सुखप्रीत सिंह, वारिस अली, वाली शेर, इकबाल खान आदि मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें