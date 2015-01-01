पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध:10 किलो पुरानी बर्फी, 15 डिब्बे एक्सपायर अचार फिंकवाया,श्रीबिजयनगर और जैतसर में छह सैंपल लिए, दो विक्रेताओं पर 10 लाख रुपए लगाया जुर्माना

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत सोमवार को जिले में श्रीबिजयनगर और जैतसर में खाद्य पदार्थों के सैंपल भरे गए। दोनों स्थानों से छह सैंपल भरे गए हैं। टीम ने श्रीबिजयनगर में 10 किलो पुरानी बर्फी, 15 डिब्बे एक्सपायर अचार और जैतसर में मिठाई बनाने की कड़ाही में करीब 10 किलो पुराना घी फिंकवाया गया। वहीं, एडीएम प्रशासन गुंजन सोनी ने पूर्व में लिए सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड पाए जाने पर श्रीबिजयनगर की दो फर्मों पर 10 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया है।

सोमवार को श्रीबिजयनगर में 4 और जैतसर में 2 सैंपल लिए गए। श्रीबिजयनगर में नई मंडी रोड स्थित एक फैक्ट्री से तेल, किराना की दुकान व तेल निर्माताओं के प्रतिष्ठानों का निरीक्षण कर सैंपल लिए गए। इस कार्रवाई से मंडी के दुकानदारों में हड़कंप मच गया। कुछ दुकानदार अपनी दुकानें बंद कर घर चले गए। अधिकारियों ने मिठाई विक्रेताओं के यहां जांच कर निर्देश दिए कि सफाई और शुद्धता का ध्यान रखा जाएगा। कार्रवाई करने वाली टीम में स्वास्थ्य विभाग के खाद्य सुरक्षा अधिकारी लक्ष्मीकांत गुप्ता, एसडीएम प्रियंका बिश्नोई, तहसीलदार पायल अग्रवाल, नगरपालिका के ईओ संदीप बिश्नोई आदि उपस्थित थे।

एडीएम प्रशासन डॉ. गुंजन सोनी के अनुसार कुछ समय पूर्व श्रीबिजयनगर की फार्म बालाजी प्रोडेक्ट से कुकिंग ऑयल गीताजंली रिफाइंड सोयाबीन तेल व हल्दी पाउडर के सैंपल लिए गए थे। दोनों सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड पाए गए। इसमें तेल का सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड होने पर 7 लाख रुपए व हल्दी पाउडर का सैंपल सब स्टैंडर्ड पाए जाने पर 3 लाख रुपए जुर्माना लगाया गया। दोनों मामलों में जांच रिपोर्ट के बाद स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एडीएम के समक्ष प्रकरण पेश किए थे। एडीएम डाॅ. सोनी ने बताया कि खाद्य वस्तुओं में किसी प्रकार की मिलावट दंडनीय है। उपभोक्ताओं को गुणवत्तापूर्ण खाद्य सामग्री मिले इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान चलाया है।

