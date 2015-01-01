पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

108 इमरजेंसी जानलेवा सेवा:सड़क हादसे में घायल को लेने गई 108 एंबुलेंस में ईएमटी नहीं था, रास्ते में सीपीआर नहीं मिली, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले माैत

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
न इंजेक्शन लग सका और न ही रास्ते में सीपीआर हो सकी
  • 1 ईएमटी छुट्‌टी व दूसरा लगातार ड्यूटी करने के बाद ऑफ पर था, फिर भी वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं की गई

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की मेडिकल सर्विस 108 की लापरवाही की वजह से एक घायल व्यक्ति की मौत हो गई। कोतवाली लोकेशन की 108 एंबुलेंस में ईएमटी (इमरजेंसी मेडिकल टेक्नीशियन/नर्सिंग स्टाफ) के अभाव मंगलवार शाम को मिर्जेवाला गांव के समीप पृथ्वीराजपुरा रेलवे स्टेशन पास हुई सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल को जिला अस्पताल लाते समय सीपीआर और प्राथमिक उपचार नहीं मिल सका।

घायल राजेंद्र गोदारा (60) निवासी गांव 4 सी छोटी को जिला अस्पताल की इमरजेंसी में लाया गया। डॉक्टर्स ने चेकअप कर मृत घोषित कर दिया। घायल राजेंद्र गोदारा की जिला अस्पताल लाते समय रास्ते में ही मौत हो गई थी। मंगलवार को इस एंबुलेंस का एक ईएमटी कम्युनिटी हेल्थ ऑफिसर की परीक्षा देने की वजह से छुट्‌टी पर था। दूसरा लगातार कई दिन की ड्यूटी करने की वजह से ऑफ पर था।

इसी दौरान 108 एंबुलेंस प्रबंधन ने स्थानीय स्तर पर ईएमटी लगाने की कोई वैकल्पिक व्यवस्था नहीं की थी। गांव 4 सी छोटी निवासी राजेंद्र कुमार मंगलवार को श्रीगंगानगर शहर से मोटर साइकिल पर अपने गांव जा रहे थे। रेलवे स्टेशन के पास उन्हें किसी अज्ञात वाहन ने वाहन ने टक्कर मार दी। इससे वे गंभीर घायल हो गए थे।

लाइव } पायलट ने सीपीआर देकर घायल की धड़कन चलाने का प्रयास भी किया

जिला की इमरजेंसी में दैनिक भास्कर के प्रतिनिधि को 108 के पायलट संदीप कुमार ने बताया कि घायल बेसुध था। उसकी दिल की धड़कन कम थी। तब उसने एक बार हार्ट को हाथों से दबाकर सांस देने का प्रयास किया। तब सांस तेजी से चलने लगे। फिर ऑक्सीजन लगाते हुए वह एंबुलेंस ड्राइव कर जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा।

हालांकि घायल के साथ आए उनके जानकार गांव 3 बी के अमरजीत ने भी सीपीआर देने का प्रयास किया लेकिन वह ट्रेंड नहीं था। शाम काे 4:29 बजे मिर्जेवाला के समीप रेलवे स्टेशन पास किसी अज्ञात वाहन की टक्कर से एक व्यक्ति के घायल होने की सूचना मिली थी। तब सूचना मिलने पर कोतवाली की 108 एंबुलेंस 12 किलोमीटर दुर्घटना स्थल पर 4:43 बजे पहुंची।

घायल को उठाने और प्राथमिक तौर पर सीपीआर देने के बाद पायलट संदीप कुमार एक अन्य ग्रामीण अमरजीत निवासी 3 बी को साथ लेकर 4:55 बजे जिला अस्पताल के लिए रवाना हुआ। शाम 5:15 बजे जिला अस्पताल पहुंचा।

दिमाग तक ऑक्सीजन जाती रहे, इसीलिए जरूरी है सीपीआर

जिला अस्पताल के वरिष्ठ फिजिशियन डॉ. पवन सैनी के अनुसार सीपीआर यानी कार्डियो पल्मोनरी रिसक्शन इमरजेंसी में पुनर्जीवन का काम करता है। सड़क दुर्घटना में हड्डियां टूटने पर खून का शरीर के अंदर या बाहर की तरफ रिसाव होता है। इससे हार्ट की तरफ पूरा ब्लड प्रेशर नहीं रहने से दिमाग तक ऑक्सीजन तक प्रवाह कम हो जाता है। इस वजह से बेहोशी होने के साथ ब्रेन डैड होने का खतरा रहता है।

इससे घायल की मृत्यु हाेने की आशंका रहती है। तब सीपीआर देने से हार्ट की पंपिंग बढ़ती है। दिमाग में आक्सीजन सही मात्रा में पहुंचने से घायल को राहत मिलती है। हार्ट को आवश्यकता अनुसार ही दबाया जाना चाहिए। कई बार अनट्रेंड व्यक्ति कम या ज्यादा दबा दे तो फायदे की बजाय नुकसान भी हो सकता है। डॉ.सैनी के अनुसार इस इमरजेंसी के दौरान अंबु बैग से सांस दिया जाना चाहिए।

स्टाफ की कमी, लगातार ड्यूटी
जिले में 108 व 104 इमरजेंसी सर्विस की 38 एंबुलेंस है। इसमें 108 एंबुलेंस घायलाें को अस्पताल तक लाने और अन्य तरह की इमरजेंसी सर्विस के लिए काम में ली जाती है। वहीं, 104 एंबुलेंस जननी सुरक्षा योजना के लिए संचालित की जाती है। 108 एंबुलेंस पर तीन पायलट और तीन ईएमटी होने चाहिए। स्टाफ की कमी की वजह से हर एंबुलेंस पर स्टाफ की कमी है।

इससे स्टाफ को लगातार ड्यूटी भी करनी पड़ती है। इससे पूर्व जिला स्वास्थ्य समिति की बैठक में किसी भी बीसीएमओ द्वारा एंबुलेंस व्यवस्था का निरीक्षण नहीं करना पाया गया। इस पर कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा ने नाराजगी जताते हुए भविष्य में बीसीएमओ स्तर पर निरीक्षण करने के निर्देश दिए गए थे।​​​​​​​

