नोटिस:108 एंबुलेंस संचालक एजेंसी को नोटिस, ईएमटी के अभाव में मरीज की मौत पर स्पष्टीकरण मांगा

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • दिसंबर 2019 से कम अंतराल के लिए कांट्रेक्ट इसलिए भर्ती नहीं कर रहे ईएमटी, 3 सप्ताह में दूसरी बार बगैर ईएमटी एंबुलेंस भेजने का दूसरा मामला

दुर्घटना स्थल पर बगैर ईएमटी (इमरजेंसी मेडिकल टेक्नीशियन/ नर्सिंग स्टाफ) 108 एंबुलेंस भेजने और रास्ते में घायल को सीपीआर व अन्य जरूरी प्राथमिक उपचार न मिलने से मौत के मामले में स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने एंबुलेंस सेवा प्रदाता एजेंसी जीवीके इमरजेंसी मैनेजमेंट रिसर्च इंस्टीट्यूट के स्टेट हैड व स्थानीय प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कार्यालय को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब तलब किया गया है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा के अनुसार प्रथम दृष्टया लापरवाही का मामला सामने आने पर जीवीके ईएमआरआई के स्टेट हैड कार्यालय को नोटिस भेजकर पूछा गया है कि एंबुलेंस में ईएमटी क्यों नहीं था। नोटिस की एक प्रति प्रोजेक्ट मैनेजर कार्यालय को भेजी गई है। नोटिस में ईएमटी के अभाव में एंबुलेंस सर्विस प्रदाता एजेंसी को भुगतान राशि में कटौती करने की चेतावनी दी गई है।

सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा के अनुसार नोटिस डीपीएम विपुल गुप्ता की ओर से जारी किया गया है। जीवीके ईएमआरआई ने भी अपने स्तर पर जांच कमेटी गठित कर दी है।इससे पूर्व 19 अक्टूबर को कमीनपुरा स्थित शुगर में मिल में आग लगने की दुर्घटना की मॉकड्रिल में भी केसरीसिंहपुर से 108 एंबुलेंस बगैर ईएमटी पहुंच गई थी। तब अधिकारियों ने इस पर एतराज जताया था कि अगर वास्तव में कोई दुर्घटना हो जाती तो बगैर मेडिकल स्टाफ घायल को कैसे उठाकर एंबुलेंस में डाला जाता। अस्पताल पहुंचाए जाने तक उपचार कौन करता।

ज्ञात रहे दैनिक भास्कर ने 11 नवंबर को ‘सड़क हादसे में घायल काे लेने गई 108 एंबुलेंस में ईएमटी नहीं था, रास्ते में सीपीआर नहीं मिली, अस्पताल पहुंचने से पहले मौत’ समाचार प्रकाशित कर लापरवाही से मौत का मामला उजागर किया था। इसके बाद सीएमएचओ कार्यालय ने जीवीके ईएमआरआई को नोटिस जारी किया।

एंबुलेंस सर्विस के लिए जीवीके ईएमआरआई को वर्ष 2016 में एकीकृत टेंडर हुआ था। तब तीन साल के लिए राज्य सरकार के साथ जीके ईएमआरआई का सेवा प्रदाता एजेंसी के तौर पर कांट्रेक्ट हुआ था। दिसंबर 2019 के बाद पहले मार्च, फिर जून, अक्टूबर और अब 22 दिसंबर तक के लिए थोड़े के लिए कांट्रेक्ट बढ़ाया जा रहा है। एजेंसी के मीडिया प्रभारी भानु सोनी के अनुसार नर्सिंग भर्ती परीक्षा में जिले के 27 ईएमटी स्वास्थ्य विभाग में चयनित हो गए। इसके बाद इधर-उधर से स्टाफ जुटाया गया। पहले कोरोना और फिर कांट्रेक्ट थोड़े समय तक बढ़ने की वजह से नया स्टाफ नहीं रखा गया। अब कांट्रेक्ट अवधि थोड़े समय ही रह गई है। ईएमटी की भर्ती में समय लगता है।

