पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

सावधान, शहर में महिला चोरों की गैंग:कबाड़ चुगने मार्केट में आई 12 महिलाएं; 20 मिनट में दुकान का ताला तोड़ ले गई लाखों के कपड़े, केस

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कपड़े की गठरियां रिक्शा में बांध लेकर गई। - Dainik Bhaskar
कपड़े की गठरियां रिक्शा में बांध लेकर गई।
  • अलसुबह 5:30 बजे प्रताप मार्केट में हुई वारदात

शहर के व्यस्ततम गाेल बाजार के साथ लगती कपड़े की प्रताप मार्केट में शटर काे एक तरफ से ऊपर उठाकर कपड़े की दुकान में लाखाें के थान चाेरी हाे गए। यह घटना गुरुवार अलसुबह अंजाम दी गई। श्चर्य और चिंता की बात यह है कि इस चाेरी काे 12 महिलाओं ने अंजाम दिया है।

ये महिलाएं अल सुबह बाजार में कागज और कबाड़ बीनने काे घूमती हैं। अज्ञात महिलाएं मार्केट में चाेरी के लिए आते और जाते हुए सीसी कैमराें में कैद हाे गई हैं। घटना का पता चलते ही मार्केट के व्यापारियाें में हड़कंप मच गया। काेतवाल गजेंद्र जाेधा और बाद में सीओ सिटी अरविंद बैरड़ ने घटनास्थल पर पहुंचकर माैका निरीक्षण किया।

पीड़ित सेवाराम एंड संस के मालिक हरदयालाराम की रिपाेर्ट पर अज्ञात महिलाओं पर नकबजनी के आराेप में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। परिवादी ने बताया कि उसकी दुकान पर चाेरी हाेने की सूचना सुबह 9:30 बजे पड़ाेसी दुकानदार ने दी। उन्हाेंने अपनी दुकान पर पहुंच परिवादी की दुकान का शटर एक तरफ से ऊंचा उठा देखकर सूचना दी। परिवादी माैके पर पहुंचा ताे देखा कि शटर के एक तरफ का ताला लगा हुआ है और दूसरी तरफ जिधर ताला नहीं लगा था, उस तरफ से शटर काे ऊपर उठाकर काेई अंदर घुसा।

शटर खाेलकर अंदर देखा ताे काफी संख्या में कपड़े के थान और सूट कटपीस गायब थे। इस पर काेतवाली पुलिस काे सूचना दी गई। पुलिस ने घटनास्थल का माैका निरीक्षण किया और आसपास दुकानाें में लगे सीसी कैमराें के बाहर गली के फुटेज देखना शुरू किए। इनमें 12 महिलाएं दुकान की ओर आते तथा चाेरी के बाद कपड़े की गठरियां बांधकर सिर पर उठाए जाते दिखाई दे रही हैं। पुलिस अज्ञात महिलाओं की पहचान के प्रयास कर रही है। मुकदमे की जांच एएसआई रमेशचंद्र काे दी गई है।

कपड़े की गठरियां रिक्शा में बांध लेकर गई
पांच दुकान दूर गली में लगे कैमरे में दुकान में चाेरी की आराेपी महिलाएं दिखाई दे रही हैं। ये सुबह 5:24 मिनट बजे मेरी दुकान की ओर आते दिखाई दे रही हैं। इसके बाद ये ही महिलाएं कपड़े की गठरियां सिर पर उठाए वापस 5:50 बजे उसी कैमरे के सामने से जाती दिखाई दे रही हैं। करीब 20 मिनट में इन महिलाओं ने दुकान के ताले ताेड़कर अंदर से लाखाें रुपए मूल्य के महंगे थान और कटपीस चाेरी कर लिए और गायब हाे गईं।

श्रीगंगानगर. प्रताप मार्केट में वह दुकान, जहां से चोरी हुई थी।
श्रीगंगानगर. प्रताप मार्केट में वह दुकान, जहां से चोरी हुई थी।

लापरवाही...दुकान में नहीं लगे थे सीसी कैमरे, चाैकीदार भी परिवार में मर्ग हाेने पर रात 3 बजे घर चला गया था
इस घटना के बारे सामने आया है कि मालिक की ओर से दुकान में सुरक्षा के दृष्टिगत कैमरे नहीं लगवाए हुए थे। दूृसरा दुकानदाराें ने एक युवक काे चाैकीदारी पर रखा हुआ है। लेकिन उससे संपर्क किया ताे पता चला कि उसके परिवार में किसी की मृत्यु हाे जाने पर वह रात तीन बजे के करीब घर चला गया था। इसलिए घटना के समय वह मार्केट में माैजूद नहीं था।

उसके जाने के बाद अल सुबह वारदात की गई है। पहली बार बड़ी संख्या में महिला गैंग ने की वारदात, पुरानी आबादी एरिया की ओर जाने के फुटेज: यह घटना इसलिए चिंताजनक है कि इसे 12 महिलाओं की टाेली ने अंजाम दिया है। इनमें से दाे महिलाओं के साथ छाेटे बच्चे भी गाेद में दिखाई दे रहे हैं। इससे पहले न्यू क्लाॅथ मार्केट में कपड़ा खरीदने आई कई महिलाएं अपने पहने कपड़ाें में नए सूट छुपाकर ले गई थीं। यह घटना दिन में ही दुकानदार की माैजूदगी में हुई थी। अब महिलाएं कपड़ा चाेरी कर पुरानी आबादी एरिया की ओर जाते दिखाई दी हैं।

कचरा बीनने वाली महिलाएं हैं, पहचान के प्रयास जारी
कोतवाल गजेंद्र जोधा ने बताया कि ये सभी महिलाएं राेजाना अलसुबह बाजार में कागज और कबाड़ बीनने काे घूमती रहती हैं। गुरुवार अलसुबह परिवादी की दुकान के शटर के एक तरफ ताला लगा देखकर इन्हाेंने दूसरी तरफ का शटर उठाकर चाेरी की है। इनके आने और जाने के फुटेज मिल गए हैं। यह महिलाएं शहर में ही रहती हैं। पहचान काे टीमें लगाई गई हैं। जल्दी ही सभी काे पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें