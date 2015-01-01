पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 12th Practical Examinations From January 1 To February 8, Standard Procedure For Conducting Examinations Was Also Released, An Observer Will Be Appointed

सीबीएसई:12वीं की प्रायोगिक परीक्षाएं 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक,परीक्षा आयोजन को लेकर मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया भी जारी की, एक ऑब्जर्वर की होगी नियुक्ति

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (सीबीएसई) ने 12वीं कक्षा की प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा की तारीख जारी कर दी है। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम 1 जनवरी से 8 फरवरी तक होंगे। बाेर्ड अधिकारियाें के अनुसार यह तिथि संभावित है। प्रैक्टिकल की सही तारीख की सूचना बाद में अलग से दी जाएगी। बोर्ड ने परीक्षा के आयोजन को लेकर एक एसओपी (मानक संचालन प्रक्रिया) भी जारी कीऑब्जर्वर नियुक्त किया जाएगा जो प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम व प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन की निगरानी करेगी। पिछले वर्षाें की तरह ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा में इंटर्नल और एक्सटर्नल दोनों एग्जामिनर होंगे।

स्कूलों की यह जिम्मेदारी होगी कि सीबीएसई द्वारा नियुक्त एक्सटर्नल एग्जामिनर द्वारा ही प्रैक्टिकल परीक्षा कराई जाए। मूल्यांकन खत्म होने के बाद स्कूलों को बोर्ड द्वारा उपलब्ध कराए गए लिंक पर मार्क्स अपलोड करने होंगे। प्रैक्टिकल एग्जाम और प्रोजेक्ट मूल्यांकन का काम संबंधित स्कूलों में ही चलेगा। सीबीएसई के सचिव अनुराग त्रिपाठी की ओर से आयाेजित बैठक में परीक्षा समान प्रारूप में और तय कार्यक्रम के अनुसार फरवरी-मार्च में आयोजित की जाएगी अथवा इसे स्थगित किए जाने काे लेकर किसी भी प्रकार की काेई टिप्पणी नहीं की है। उन्हाेंने कहा कि मार्च-अप्रैल के दौरान हम घबराए हुए थे कि आगे कैसे बढ़ेंगे, लेकिन इस मौके पर हमारे विद्यालयों और शिक्षकों ने शानदार काम किया और शिक्षण कार्य के लिए नई प्रौद्योगिकी के इस्तेमाल के उद्देश्य से खुद में बदलाव किया और खुद को प्रशिक्षित किया।

10वीं व 12वीं के लिए होने वाली बोर्ड परीक्षाएं हर हाल में अायाेजित करवाई जाएंगी। इन परीक्षाओं के लिए शेड्यूल भी जल्द घोषित करने की संभावना जताई जा रही है। सीबीएसई इसके लिए योजना बना रहा है और जल्द ही इस बात का खुलासा किया जाएगा कि परीक्षा का मूल्यांकन कैसे किया जाएगा। विभिन्न संगठनों की ओर से कोविड-19 के बढ़ते मामलों के मद्देनजर बोर्ड परीक्षाओं को रद्द करने या स्थगित किए जाने की मांग भी लागतार जारी है।

