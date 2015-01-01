पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सूरतगढ़ में गिरफ्तारी:चित्ताैड़गढ़ से श्रीविजयनगर क्षेत्र में बिकने जा रहा 140 किलाे पाेस्त पकड़ा, एक गिरफ्तार,तस्करी में प्रयुक्त कार जब्त, आराेपी के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज

श्रीगंगानगर34 मिनट पहले
राजियासर पुलिस ने सूरतगढ़-बीकानेर हाईवे पर श्रीविजयनगर फांटे के निकट सोमवार को एक जने को 140 किलोग्राम पोस्त सहित गिरफ्तार किया है। साथ ही तस्करी में प्रयुक्त कार जब्त की है। एसएचओ विक्रम तिवाड़ी ने बताया कि पुलिस ने नशा तस्करी के खिलाफ बड़ी सफलता हासिल की। उन्होंने बताया कि सुबह गश्त के दौरान हाईवे पर श्रीविजयनगर फांटे के पास नाकाबंदी के दौरान बीकोनर की ओर से सफेद रंग की

स्विफ्ट कार आती हुई दिखाई दी। टीम ने कार चालक को रुकने का इशारा किया, तो चालक ने कार को वापस घुमाकर बीकानेर की ओर भगाने का प्रयास किया। टीम की सहायता से पीछाकर कार चालक को काबू किया। तलाशी लेने पर कार की डिग्गी से 7 प्लास्टिक के काले बैग सील किए हुए थे। खोलकर देखने पर उनमें अवैध डोडा-पोस्त बरामद हुआ।

पूछताछ करने पर उसने अपना नाम प्रकाश (28) पुत्र चेनाराम निवासी खीचड़ो की ढाणी विनायकपुरा भवाद पुलिस थाना करवड़ (जोधपुर) का रहने वाला बताया। पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर उसके खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट में केस दर्ज किया है। पुलिस टीम में एएसआई धोलाराम मीणा, हैड कांस्टेबल मोहम्मद असलम, विनोद ज्याणी व दुर्गादत्त शामिल थे। दर्ज केस की जांच सूरतगढ़ सदर एसएचओ पवन कुमार करेंगे। पुलिस अधिकारी ने बताया कि आरोपी को मंगलवार को कोर्ट में पेश कर पूछताछ के लिए रिमांड लिया जाएगा।

प्रारंभिक पूछताछ में आरोपी प्रकाश ने बताया कि कार में अवैध डोडा पोस्त चित्तौडगढ क्षेत्र से लेकर आया था, जो चित्ताैड़गढ् क्षेत्र में बेचने के लिए जा रहा था। उसने बताया कि पूर्व में क्षेत्र में अवैध डोडा पोस्त सप्लाई कर चुका है। इस बार पुलिस ने अवैध डोडा-पोस्त की तस्करी से पहले ही आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया।

