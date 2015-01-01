पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

क्राइम सिटी एक दिन में लूट की दो बड़ी:कार में आए 2 लुटेरे, बाइक सवार को रुकवाया 13.58 लाख लूटे, फायर भी किए, महिला घायल

श्रीगंगानगर42 मिनट पहले
  • एसपी बोले-चार-पांच युवक राउंड अप, जल्द ही मामले का करेंगे खुलासा

वारदात-1 वृद्ध आश्रम राेड पर मंगलवार सुबह 10:44 की घटना

शहर के वृद्ध आश्रम राेड पर मंगलवार सुबह 10:44 बजे दिनदहाड़े लूट की वारदात हुई। श्री ओम साईं हॉस्पिटल के समीप कार सवार दो अज्ञात बदमाशों ने एक निजी फाइनेंस कंपनी के कर्मचारी से पिस्तौल की नोक पर 13 लाख 58 हजार रुपए लूट लिए। रुपयों का बैग छीनकर भागते हुए एक बदमाश ने देसी पिस्ताैल से सड़क पर फायर कर दिया। इसके छर्रे नजदीक टेलरिंग की एक दुकानदार महिला के लगने से वह घायल हो गई।

उसे तुरंत अस्पताल भर्ती करवाया गया। वारदात की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस ने पूरे इलाके में घेराबंदी कर ली, लेकिन सफेद रंग की कार में सवार बदमाशाें का पता नहीं चल सका। दिनदहाड़े हुई इस वारदात से इलाके में सनसनी फैल गई। सेल्स मैन प्रमोद के बयान के आधार पर लूट और हत्या के प्रयास का मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। एसपी ने बताया कि इस मामले में चार-पांच लाेगाें काे राउंड किया गया है। कुछ सुराग ऐसे मिले हैं जिनके आधार पर जल्द ही इस मामले का खुलासा कर दिया जाएगा।

सवार के आगे लुटेराे ने लगाई कार
सुबह 10:44 बजे कार सवार दो युवकों ने सेल्समैन की बाइक के आगे कार लगा उसको रोका। बाइक रूकते ही सेल्समैन पर पिस्तौल ताने दी।

पिस्तौल दिखा डराया और लूटा
कार सवार युवकों ने बाइक सवार से रुपयों से भरा बैग छीना। युवक ने काफी बचने की कोशिश की। लेकिन लुटेरो ने बैग छीने ही लिया।

दहशत मचाने को फायर भी किए
लुटेरों ने जाते हुए दहशत मचाने के लिए पिस्तौल से फायर किए। गोली के छर्रें दुकान में बैठी एक महिला को लगे जिससे वह घायल हो गई।

गाेली का छर्रा महिला की कमर में लगा

पुलिस ने बताया कि प्राइवेट फाइनेंस कंपनी राइट सेफगार्ड के कर्मचारी प्रमोद कुमार के साथ हुई इस घटना को लेकर अज्ञात बदमाशों पर लूट और हत्या के प्रयास के आरोप में मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। जिला अस्पताल में उपचाराधीन महिला शकुंतला (45) निवासी रामदेव कॉलोनी की हालत खतरे से बाहर बताई जा रही है। गोली का छर्रा उसकी कमर में लगा। पुलिस ने महिला से भी पूछताछ कर पूरी घटना की जानकारी ली। आसपास ममता ज्वैलर्स सहित कई दुकानों पर लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे की फुटेज में संदिग्ध युवक दिखाई दिए हैं।

सीसीटीवी में सफेद रंग की कार दिखाई दी, जिस पर लगी नंबर प्लेट के आधार पर पुलिस आराेपियाें तक पहुंचने के प्रयास में जुटी है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही डीएसपी विक्की नागपाल और थाना प्रभारी हनुमान बिश्नोई सहित कई पुलिस अधिकारी मौके पर पहुंचे। प्रमोद और घायल महिला से पूरे घटनाक्रम की जानकारी ली। आसपास के लोगों से भी पूछताछ की गई। जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती महिला ने बताया कि बैग छीनने के बाद कार में बैठते हुए युवक ने सड़क पर गोली चलाई।

आपबीती: कार सवार बदमाशाें ने ओवरटेक कर राेका, पिस्ताैल तान दी...और लूट लिया

सदर थाना पुलिस के अनुसार राइट सेफगार्ड कंपनी में कर्मचारी प्रमोद माली पुत्र देशराज निवासी गोलूवाला सिहागान ने बताया कि उसने मंगलवार सुबह सूरतगढ़ रोड स्थित ट्रैक्टर एंड ऑटोमोबाइल मार्केट में एक दुकान से 5 लाख 19 हजार रुपए लिए।

इसके बाद वृद्ध आश्रम मार्ग पर श्री ओम साईं हॉस्पिटल के समीप फुलटर्न फाइनेंस कंपनी के ऑफिस में गया, जहां से 8 लाख 39 हजार रुपए लिए। यह कैश उसने अपने पीठू बैग में रख लिया। वह ई ब्लॉक क्षेत्र की एसबीआई बैंक शाखा में यह कैश जमा करवाने को बाइक से रवाना हुआ ही था कि श्री ओम साईं हॉस्पिटल के पास सफेद रंग की कार (आरजे 14 एलसी 1731) ने ओवरटेक कर रोका। कार से दो युवक उतरे। एक के पास पिस्तौल था, उसने पिस्तौल तान दिया। दूसरे ने बैग छीन लिया। वापस गाड़ी में बैठते समय पिस्तौल धारी युवक ने फायर कर दिया, जिससे सामने टेलरिंग की दुकानदार महिला घायल हो गई।

मीरा चौकी से 190 मी. की दूरी पर ही वारदात

पीएनबी का एटीएम तोड़ा अलार्म खराब, गार्ड था नहीं

पीएनबी का एटीएम तोड़ा अलार्म खराब, गार्ड था नहीं

मीरा चाैक पुलिस चौकी से महज 190 मीटर दूर स्थित पंजाब नेशनल बैंक के क्षेत्रीय कार्यालय पर साेमवार-मंगलवार रात काे एटीएम मशीन ताेड़कर अज्ञात व्यक्तियों ने कैश लूटने का प्रयास किया। आराेपियाें ने मशीन को पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त कर दिया, लेकिन वह इसमें रखे कैश तक नहीं पहुंच पाए। हैरानी की बात यह रही कि इसी भवन से करीब 60 फुट की दूरी पर दूसरे एटीएम कक्ष में गार्ड तैनात था। उसे घटना का पता ही नहीं चला। सुबह एटीएम में कैश भरने वाली एजेंसी के कर्मचारी पहुंचे तब उन्हें घटना का पता चल सका। जवाहरनगर थाना प्रभारी विश्वजीत ने बताया कि रात को यह घटना किस समय हुई यह अभी पता नहीं चला, क्योंकि एटीएम में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज अभी प्राप्त नहीं हुए हैं।​​​​​​​

दूसरे एटीएम में गार्ड लेकिन सोया मिला
एटीएम केबिन में लगा अलार्म सिस्टम भी खराब है। एटीएम की सुरक्षा का जिम्मा बैंक ने एक निजी कंपनी को दे रखा है। इस कंपनी के मुंबई स्थित मुख्यालय से सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फुटेज मिलने में वक्त लगेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि इस एटीएम पर गार्ड तैनात नहीं था, लेकिन भवन के दूसरी तरफ 60 फुट की दूरी पर दूसरे एटीएम कक्ष में रात को गार्ड तैनात था। रात 11:30 बजे पुलिस का गश्ती दल जब इस बैंक के पास से निकला तो गार्ड सोया हुआ था। गश्ती दल ने उसे जगाया और अपनी ड्यूटी पूरी सतर्कता से करने के लिए कहा। मंगलवार सुबह जब गार्ड से पूछताछ की गई तो उसे कुछ पता नहीं था कि रात को यह घटना कब और कौन कर गया।​​​​​​​

