तस्करों के निशाने पर बीएसएफ के जवान:श्रीकरणपुर में सीमा पार से आई थी 20 किलो हेरोइन, बीएसएफ जवान व 3 तस्कर गिरफ्तार

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
मंगलवार को जालंधर पुलिस ने तीन तस्करों को पकड़ा था, इसके बाद श्रीकरणपुर में कार्रवाई हुई।
  • जालंधर पुलिस ने पकड़ी 7 तस्कराें की गैंग, 3 आराेपी फिराेजपुर के, 11.745 किलाे हेराेइन और 19.25 लाख नकदी बरामद

बीएसएफ की श्रीकरणपुर सेक्टर में तैनात 91वीं बटालियन का एक कांस्टेबल सहित चार लाेगाें काे हेराेइन तस्करी के आराेप में जलंधर पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी कांस्टेबल श्रीकरणपुर सीमावर्ती नाका माझीवाला में तैनात था। तीन अन्य तस्कर श्रीकरणपुर के सीमावर्ती गांव के निवासी हैं। आराेपियाें से 11 किलाे 745 ग्राम हेराेइन और 11.25 लाख रुपए की नकदी बरामद की गई है।

पंजाब पुलिस के अनुसार इस गिराेह का सरगना फिराेजपुर का 20 वर्षीय युवक है जाे महज 10वीं तक पढ़ा हुआ है। जालंधर पुलिस ने 3 दिन की मेहनत के बाद इस गिराेह काे काबू किया। फिराेजपुर के भी तीन तस्कर शामिल हैं। जालंधर पुलिस गुरुवार तक बीएसएफ कांस्टेबल सहित इसी तस्करी के नेटवर्क में में शामिल 7 लाेगाें काे पकड़ चुकी है।

पंजाब के डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता ने प्रेस नाेट जारी कर बताया है कि बठिंडा निवासी बीएसएफ कांस्टेबल विरेंद्रसिंह काे 20 किलाे हेराेइन तस्करी के आराेप में बुधवार काे गिरफ्तार किया है। आराेपी कांस्टेबल बीएसएफ की 91 वीं बटालियन में श्रीकरणपुर तहसील के पाकिस्तान सीमावर्ती चाैकी माझीवाला में तैनात था।

उसके साथ 19 ओ गांव का बलकारसिंह उर्फ बल्ली, दलपतसिंहपुरा निवासी जगमाेहनसिंह उर्फ जग्गू काे भी बुधवार काे गिरफ्तार किया। जबकि माझीवाला गांव के निवासी किशनसिंह उर्फ दाैलतराम पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह व फिराेजपुर के किलचा गांव के रंजीतसिंह (20) पुत्र सुखदेवसिंह, हरजिंद्र काला पुत्र प्रेमसिंह तथा फिराेजपुर में माैहल्ला भारतनगर निवासी संजीत उर्फ सिंटू पुत्र इनायतराम काे गिरफ्तार किया था।

श्रीकरणपुर मांझीवाला चौकी में पाक से आई थी हेरोइन, जवान वहीं तैनात

पंजाब डीजीपी दिनकर गुप्ता के अनुसार बीएसएफ कांस्टेबल विरेंद्रसिंह काे तस्करी में मदद के लिए 19 ओ निवासी तस्कर बलकारसिंह उर्फ बिल्ला और जगमाेहनसिंह उर्फ जग्गू ने लालच देकर झांसे में में लिया। इन दाेनाें आराेपियाें के खेत अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा क्षेत्र के नजदीक हैं। उन्हाेंने पहले कांस्टेबल विरेंद्रसिंह से पंजाबी हाेने के नाते दाेस्ती की और इसके बाद अपने इरादाें में मदद काे उकसाया। लालच में आकर विरेंद्रसिंह ने पाकिस्तान से रात में आई 20 किलाे हेराेइन बलकार सिंह और उसके साथियाें तक पहुंचाने में मदद की। इसमें से 9 किलाे हेराेइन गिराेह पंजाब में बेच चुका था। शेष 11 किलाे बेचने की फिराक में थे।

चिंता- श्रीकरणपुर बाॅर्डर पर दाे साल में 4 बार पकड़े गए तस्कर, इसमें 38 किलाे हेराेइन तस्करी कर लाई गई
बीएसएफ और श्रीगंगानगर पुलिस के लिए यह नई चिंता का कारण है कि श्रीकरणपुर अंतरराष्ट्रीय बाॅर्डर तस्कराें के लिए हाेट स्पाॅट बनता जा रहा है। दाे साल में यहां 4 बार तस्कराें की दस्तक हाे चुकी है। इसमें दाे बार ताे पंजाब के तस्कर क्रमश: 18 किलाेग्राम और 20 किलाेग्राम हेराेइन ले जाने में भी सफल रहे। ये दाेनाें वारदातें इसलिए पता चल पाई क्याेंकि तस्कर पकड़ में आ गए।

बढ़ाई चौकसी- श्रीकरणपुर बीएसएफ और पुलिस ने गश्तऔर प्रभावी की, मुखबिर तंत्र काे सक्रिय किया
पाक सीमा पर माझीवाला चैकपाेस्ट के आसपास से हेराेइन तस्करी की वारदात का खुलासा हाेने के बाद सीमा पर निगरानी बढ़ा दी है। बीएसएफ और स्थानीय पुलिस ने गश्त काे और अधिक प्रभावी बनाने काे कदम उठाए हैं। सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में गाेपनीय सूचना तंत्र मजबूत किया जा रहा है। स्थानीय जन प्रतिनिधियाें और सेवारत कर्मचारियाें की निगरानी में मदद ली जा रही है ताकि तस्कराें काे उनके इरादाें में सफल हाेने से राेका जा सके।

बीएसएफ का जवान बठिंडा निवासी, उसके साथी श्रीकरणपुर क्षेत्र के रहने वाले
माझीवाला के किशनसिंह, किलचा गांव (फिराेजपुर) के रंजीतसिंह, हरजिंद्र व संजीत उर्फ सिंटू से 11 किलाे हेराेइन व 11.25 लाख।
19 ओ निवासी बलकारसिंह उर्फ बिल्लु से 8 लाख रुपए नकद, 0.30 बोर की विदेशी पिस्तौल, एक बाइक और 745 ग्राम हेरोइन।
बीएसएफ कांस्टेबल विरेंद्रसिंह,दलपतसिंहपुरा निवासी जगमाेहनसिंह उर्फ जग्गू से बरामदगी का अभी खुलासा नहीं किया गया।​​​​​​​

