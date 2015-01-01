पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

गुरुजी की गंदी शिक्षा:22 पीटीडी के सरकारी स्कूल में छात्राओं से अश्लील हरकत करने के आराेपी 2 वरिष्ठ अध्यापक बर्खास्त

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो।
  • तत्कालीन प्रधानाचार्य सोहनलाल डागला, व्याख्याता इंद्राज व व.शा.शि. परमानंद का एक-एक वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि राेकने के आदेश

रायसिंहनगर के 22 पीटीडी राउमावि में छात्राओं के साथ अश्लील हरकत करने के आराेपी दाे शिक्षकों काे बर्खास्त कर दिया है। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक बीकानेर की ने शुक्रवार को जानकारी दी कि राजकीय उच्च माध्यमिक विद्यालय 22 पीटीडी के 2 वरिष्ठ अध्यापकों बहादरराम व गजानंद को राज्य सेवा से बर्खास्त किया गया है। तत्कालीन प्रधानाचार्य सहित तीन लाेगाें की एक-एक वार्षिक वृद्धि राेक दी है। इस प्रकरण में अन्य सहयोगी प्रधानाचार्य सोहनलाल डागला, व्याख्याता इंद्राज एवं वरिष्ठ शारीरिक शिक्षक परमानंद को एक-एक वार्षिक वेतन वृद्धि संचयी प्रभाव से रोके जाने के दंड से दंडित किया गया है।

प्रधानाचार्य सहित पांचाें के खिलाफ निदेशक कार्यालय में जांच चल रही थी। निदेशक के अनुसार गुरुवार को कार्यालय में सीसीए 16 नियम के अंतर्गत विचाराधीन विभागीय जांच प्रकरणों की सुनाई की गई। सुनवाई में 54 कार्मिकों को व्यक्तिगत सुनवाई के लिए बुलाया गया। इसमें से 35 कार्मिक उपस्थित हुए। जिनकी सुनवाई करते हुए प्रकरणों की परिस्थतियों एवं साक्ष्यों पर विचार निर्णय किए गए। इसमें 22 पीटीडी का प्रकरण भी शामिल था। इस प्रकरण में आरोपी अध्यापकों के अलावा बाकी सभी को हटाया गया था ताकि वहां छात्राओं को किसी तरह का खौफ नहीं रहे। इसके बाद इस स्कूल में नया स्टाफ लगा दिया गया था।

11 माह पहले हुई थी घटना, प्रधानाचार्य सहित 5 काे निलंबित किया था

आराेप है कि 22 पीटीडी के राउमावि में शिक्षक छात्राओं को स्कूल के समय और छुट्टी के बाद व पहले पोर्न फिल्में और फोटोज दिखाते थे। इसके बाद छात्राओं से छेड़छाड़ करते थे। इस संबंध में ग्रामीणों ने 26 जनवरी 2020 को जानकारी प्रधानाचार्य सोहनलाल डागला को दी। लेकिन उन्होंने न तो खुद कार्रवाई की और न ही इसकी शिकायत किसी से की। नतीजा यह रहा कि शिक्षकों की गंदी हरकतें बढ़ती गईं।

ग्रामीणों व छात्राओं ने खुद वीडियो बनाकर उन अध्यापकों को एक्सपोज किया। इसके शिक्षा विभाग जागा। माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी ने बताया कि मामले में 11 अध्यापकों पर कार्रवाई हुई है। इनमें प्रिंसीपल समेत 5 अध्यापकों को सस्पेंड किया गया है, जबकि 6 अध्यापकों को वहां से हटाया गया था। इसके बाद स्कूल में नया स्टाफ लगा दिया था। प्रधानाचार्य डागला रोज दोपहर 2 बजे ही स्कूल छोड़ देते थे। कारण बताते हैं कि वे रोज अपडाउन करते थे और दोपहर 2 बजे उनके गांव को बस जाती थी। इसके बाद अध्यापकों के ही भरोसे पूरा स्कूल होता था।

जांच में बच्चियों से छेड़छाड़ को लेकर मुख्य रूप से चार अध्यापकों की भूमिका सामने आई है। इनमें बहादरराम (अंग्रेजी), गजानंद (विज्ञान) तथा परमानंद (शारीरिक शिक्षक) व इंद्राज शामिल हैं। बच्चियों ने जांच दल काे को बताया था कि आराेपी अध्यापक पढ़ाने के बहाने कई छात्राओं को अलग कमरे में बुलाते। फिर अश्लील वीडियो व फोटो दिखाकर उनसे छेड़छाड़ करते थे। साथ ही धमकाते कि ये बात किसी को बताई तो उन पर सख्त कार्रवाई करेंगे।

मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक ने दो अधिकारियों की कमेटी गठित की थी : माध्यमिक शिक्षा निदेशक सौरभ स्वामी ने मामले को गंभीरता से लेते हुए दो अधिकारियों की कमेटी गठित की थी। इनमें संयुक्त निदेशक देवलता व नूतन बाला कपिला को शामिल किया गया था।

जांच में पता चला कि ग्रामीण स्कूल में जब 26 जनवरी के समारोह में शामिल होने आए, तभी उन्होंने इसकी शिकायत प्रधानाचार्य सोहनलाल डागला से की थी। लेकिन प्रधानाचार्य ने ग्रामीणों की बात को ही अनसुना करते हुए कहा कि मैं शिक्षकों से बातचीत कर उन्हें समझाऊंगा। लेकिन इसके बाद भी छात्राओं के साथ अश्लील हरकतें जारी रही तो ग्रामीणों ने खुद ही इसके सबूत जुटाने शुरू कर दिए थे। मामला पकड़ में आने के बाद गुस्साए ग्रामीणों ने स्कूल में धरना-प्रदर्शन भी किया था। इसके बाद विभागीय जांच शुरू करते हुए आरोपियों को यहां से हटाया गया था।

