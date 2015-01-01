पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोविड-19:24 नए रोगी, 1 की मौत,श्रीगंगानगर शहर में 75 चालान कर 10500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला

श्रीगंगानगर11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

जिले में कोरोना का प्रकोप थम नहीं रहा है। मंगलवार को 24 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले। वहीं एक पॉजिटिव रोगी की मृत्यु हो गई। जिले में अब तक मिलने वाले कोरोना रोगियों क संख्या 7071 तक पहुंच चुकी है। सूरतगढ़ में एक होम आइसोलेटेड कोरोना रोगी की मौत हो गई। जानकारी के अनुसार मृतक मनोहरलाल (50) निवासी गांव मानकसर के निकट स्थित गोकुलधाम सोसायटी का रहने वाला था।

मृतक की 18 नवंबर को कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई थी। इसके बाद उन्हें घर पर होम आइसोलेशन किया गया था। मंगलवार सुबह करीब 5 बजे तबीयत खराब होने पर परिजन उन्हें ट्रोमासेंटर लेकर आए। यहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। इस महीने अब तक मिलने वाले कोरोना रोगियों की संख्या 1945 हो चुकी है।

डॉक्टर्स ने चेतावनी दी है कि अगले दिनों में काेरोना रोगियों की संख्या में इजाफा हो सकता है। सर्दी में कोरोना का संक्रमण बढ़ सकता है। सरकारी आंकड़ों के अनुसार जिले में मंगलवार को मिले 24 नए रोगियों सहित अब तक मिले पॉजिटिव रोगियों का आंकड़ा 5383 हुआ है। जिले में एक्टिव रोगियों की संख्या 349 है। कोरोना से बचाव की खातिर गाइड लाइन की पालना करवाने के लिए प्रशासन की ओर से चलाया जा रहा विशेष अभियान मंगलवार को दूसरे दिन जारी रहा।

उपखंड प्रशासन ने श्रीगंगानगर शहर में बगैर मास्क घूमने व सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग की पालना नहीं करने पर 75 लोगों के चालान कर 10500 रुपए जुर्माना वसूला गया। जिलेभर के अन्य हिस्सों में भी प्रशासन ने 100 से ज्यादा चालान काटे गए।अक्टूबर में बढ़ा संक्रमणकोरोना वायरस का संक्रमण अक्टूबर में ज्यादा बढ़ा है। अक्टूबर में 2971 रोगी मिले थे। इससे पूर्व मई में 6, जून में 52, जुलाई में 185, अगस्त में 583 व सितंबर में 826 व्यक्ति जिले में कोरोना वायरस संक्रमित हुए थे।

