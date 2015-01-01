पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बाजार में बहार:25 कराेड़ के वाहन, 5 कराेड़ का साेना-चांदी, 20 कराेड़ के बर्तन व अन्य सामान बिके

श्रीगंगानगर10 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
श्रीगंगानगर। गाेल बाजार में धनतेरस पर उमड़ी भीड़।
  • काेराेना के कारण लगे लाॅकडाउन में काराेबार पूरी तरह से ठप हाे गया था, लेकिन नवरात्र के बाद से काराेबार ने दाेबारा रफ्तार पकड़ी

दीपाेत्सव की शुक्रवार काे धनतेरस से शुरुआत हाे गई है। शहर के बाजार में लाेग सुबह से ही खरीदारी के लिए पहुंचने लगे। इस काेराेनाकाल में भी 50 कराेड़ की धनतेरस हुई है। इसमें 25 कराेड़ के चार पहिया व दाेपहिया वाहन, 5 कराेड़ के साेना-चांदी व 20 कराेड़ के बर्तन, इलेक्ट्राॅनिक्स, फर्नीचर आदि के सामान की खरीदारी हुई है। धनतेरस के उपलक्ष्य में शुक्रवार को बाजार में खूब रौनक रही। सुबह से शाम तक बर्तन, मिठाइयों सहित, ज्वैलर्स की दुकानों में लोगों की खूब भीड़ रही। लोग बाजार में धक्का-मुक्की करते हुए आगे की दुकानों तक पहुंचे।

कारोबारियों की मानें तो बाजार में इस बार सोने, चांदी से लेकर, बर्तन, फर्नीचर सहित इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स की अपनी जरूरत के हिसाब से खरीदारी की। इससे कारोबारियों के चेहरे पर कुछ रौनक दिखाई दी। अापकाे बता दें कि काेराेना के चलते लगे लाॅकडाउन में काराेबार पूरी तरह से ठप हाे गया था। लेकिन नवरात्र के बाद से बाजार में काराेबार ने अपनी रफ्तार दाेबारा पकड़नी शुरू कर दी है।

धनतेरस के दिन बर्तन खरीदने की परंपरा हाेने के कारण लाेगों ने दुकानों पर बर्तनाें की खूब खरीदारी की। लोगों ने कांसे की थालियां, गिलास, तांबे के बर्तन अन्य बर्तनाें की जमकर खरीदारी की। स्टील के बर्तन भी लोगों ने खूब खरीदे।इसके अलावा ज्वैलर्स की दुकानों में भी भीड़ रही। शुक्रवार काे 3 कराेड़ के सोने व चांदी के सिक्के व ज्वैलरी की खरीदारी की।

सोने की चमक, बर्तनों की खनखन-इस मौके पर लोगों ने गिफ्ट आइट‌्म खूब खरीदे। बाजार में सुंदर और आकर्षक गिफ्ट लोगों के आकर्षण के केंद्र रहे। कई जगह लोगों के लिए ऑफर भी रखे गए थे, जिसका लोगों ने पूरा फायदा उठाया। इस दौरान शोरूम में भी लोगों ने गाड़ियों की खरीदारी की। इसके अलावा सुबह से शाम तक कपड़े की दुकानों सहित अन्य दुकानों में भी खूब भीड़ रही।

