शहर में बड़ी चोरी:पीजी संचालक के घर से 25 लाख का सोना चोरी,पुरानी आबादी के वार्ड नंबर 20 की घटना, चांदी के 15 सिक्के भी ले गए चोर

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
एक पीजी हॉस्टल के संचालक के घर से लगभग 50 तोला सोने के जेवरात तथा काफी मात्रा में चांदी के सिक्के चोरी होने का मामला प्रकाश में आया है। गहनों की कुल कीमत लगभग 30 लाख रुपए बताई जा रही है। पुरानी आबादी थाना पुलिस के अनुसार वार्ड नंबर 20 निवासी राजेंद्र गोयल ने मुकदमा दर्ज किया गया है। मुकदमे में पिछले दिनों मकान एवं पीजी हॉस्टल में रंग रोगन करने आए लाेगाें पर शक जताया गया है।

पुलिस ने बताया कि गोयल ने मुकदमे में बताया है कि दीपावली को देखते हुए उसने ठेकेदार मुकेश राव पेंटर से मकान एवं हॉस्टल के रंग रोगन की बात की थी। मदन राव पेंटर ने 15 सितंबर को रंग रोगन का काम शुरू करवा दिया। जयराम, प्रवीण और दो तीन अन्य युवकों को इस काम पर लगाया। रंग रोगन का काम 30 अक्टूबर तक चला। इसके दो-तीन दिन बाद उसने मकान की प्रथम मंजिल पर बेडरूम में रखी लकड़ी की अलमारी के लॉकर को चेक किया। लॉकर टूटा हुआ था। उसमें सोने-चांदी के जेवरात वाला बैग नहीं मिला।

रंग-रोगन करने आए पेंटरों पर शक, केस दर्ज

बैग में लगभग 50 तोले सोने के जेवरात और चांदी के 15 सिक्के थे। सोने के कुछ टूट-फूट के गहने भी बैग में थे। पुलिस के अनुसार राजेंद्र गोयल ने बताया है कि रेगजीन के बैग में उसकी पत्नी ललिता देवी की सोने की 14 चूड़ियां, गले के दो हार, दो जोड़ी टॉप्स, एक जोड़ी कांटे, 6 लेडीज अंगूठियां, खुद उसकी सोने की एक चेन, दो जेंट्स अंगूठियां, उसके पुत्र दीपक की पत्नी की सोने की चार चूड़ियां, एक हार, दो जोड़ी टॉप्स/कांटे, तीन लेडीज अंगूठियां, एक सोने की चेन, दीपक की सोने की दो चेन, एक अंगूठी, उसके छोटे पुत्र महेंद्र की पत्नी नीतू गोयल की सोने की 4 चूड़ियां एक मंगलसूत्र, एक लेडीज चेन, तीन अंगूठियां, एक हार,दो जोड़ी टॉप्स, दो जोड़ी कांटे और महेंद्र की सोने की चेन व एक अंगूठी आदि गहने गायब हैं। चोरी गए सोने के जेवरात का बाजार भाव लगभग 25 लाख रुपए है। सोने के कुछ टूटे-फूटे गहने और चांदी के जेवरात मिलाकर यह चोरी लगभग 30 लाख की बताई जा रही है।वहीं पुलिस ने बताया कि चोरी बड़ी है। इसके लिए टीम गठित की गई है। जल्दी ही चोरों को पकड़ लिया जाएगा।

