श्रीगंगानगर में महिला फंदे से लटकी मिली:पति को छोड़ शादीशुदा प्रेमी के साथ रह रही थी महिला, 2 महीने में उसने भी छोड़ दिया; आश्रम में लगाई फांसी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस को मामले की जानकारी देते मृतका के परिजन।
  • घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची, जिसके बाद शव को हॉस्पिटल पहुंचाया गया

जिले के श्रीकरणपुर के दुख निवारण आश्रम में गुरुवार को एक 28 वर्षीय विवाहिता ने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। विवाहिता बुधवार रात को ही आश्रम में आई थी। इसके बाद गुरुवार दोपहर उसने फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची। इसके बाद शव को हॉस्पिटल ले जाया गया। जहां परिजनों के पहुंचने पर शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया गया।

जानकारी अनुसार, मृतका सीमा रानी की शादी गजसिंहपुर के रिंकू के साथ हुई थी। वह अपने पति को छोड़कर विवाहित प्रेमी के साथ रह रही थी। इसके चलते प्रेमी की पत्नी व विवाहिता में आपसी तकरार रहती थी। इसके कारण मृतका अक्सर परेशान रहती थी।

स्थानीय पुलिस थाने में मृतका के पिता भोलू राम ने रिपोर्ट दर्ज करवाई कि उसकी पुत्री सीमा रानी की शादी रिंकू के साथ हुई थी। 6 माह से पुत्री पीहर में रह रही थी। राजवीर उर्फ राजू उसे 2 माह पूर्व शादी का झांसा देकर साथ ले गया। 4 नवंबर को राजवीर ने सीमा से शादी से इनकार करते हुए आश्रम में छोड़ दिया। गुरुवार दोपहर उसकी पुत्री ने दुखी होकर आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कर लिया पोस्टमार्टम के बाद शव परिजनों को सौंप दिया।

