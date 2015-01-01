पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आपातकालीन बैठक:38 पार्षदाें ने भाजपा पार्षद बबीता की सदस्यता समाप्त करने के लिए पास किया प्रस्ताव, डीएलबी काे भेजेंगे

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • नप बैठक में आयुक्त पर टिप्पणी के विरोध में पहली बार आपातकालीन बैठक, भाजपा के पार्षद भी आए साथ

नगरपरिषद के इतिहास में पहली बार साेमवार काे बाेर्ड के किसी सदस्य (पार्षद) की सदस्यता समाप्त करने के लिए आपातकालीन बैठक बुलाई गई। सभापति करूणा चांडक की अध्यक्षा में आयाेजित बैठक का एक ही एजेंडा था। इसलिए सभी पार्षदाें काे सूचना दे दी गई थी कि बैठक में महिला अधिकारी (अायुक्त) की गरिमा भंग करने वाली महिला पार्षद बबीता गाैड़ की सदस्यता समाप्त करने पर चर्चा हाेगी। हुआ भी यही,

बैठक शुरू हाेने के साथ ही लगभग तय हाे गया था कि एजेंडा पास करने के लिए केवल औपचारिता पूरी करनी हाेगी। आपातकालीन बैठक में कुल 38 पार्षद अाए। राेचक यह है कि सभागार में कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय ही नहीं भाजपा के भी कुछ पार्षद माैजूद थे, सभी ने मेज थपथपाकर, खड़े हाेकर एक स्वर में प्रस्ताव पर सहमति दी। आपातकालीन बैठक में वार्ड 18, 9, 12, 22, 23, 31, 32, 34, 35, 36, 37, 38, 39, 40, 41, 42, 43, 44, 45, 47, 50, 51, 52, 54, 57, 58, 60 के पार्षद नहीं आए। डीएम काे सरकार के नाम का ज्ञापन दिया गया। ज्ञापन में भाजपा पार्षद बबीता गौड़ के विरुद्ध निलंबन की कार्रवाई करने का निवेदन किया गया है।
पार्षद बाेले, महिला का मान-सम्मान सबसे ऊपर, हम अायुक्त के साथ, सभी ने हाथ उठा जताई सहमति

पार्षद कमला बिश्नाेई ने कहा कि सभी महिलाएं सम्माननीय हैं। बैठक के दाैरान आयुक्त की गरिमा काे भंग किया गया यह बर्दाश्त से बाहर है। अशाेक मुंजराल ने कहा कि बबीता गाैड़ महिला हैं, नेता प्रतिपक्ष भी हैं, इसलिए भूलवश या गलती से अपमान जनक शब्द निकल गए थे ताे उन्हें सदन के समक्ष ही माफी मांगनी चाहिए थी, यह बेहतर हाेता।

इस पर रीतू धवन ने कहा कि गलती वे करें और हम मनाने जाएं, यह संभव नहीं है। पूरे सदन ने सुना है कि बैठक के दाैरान क्या वाकया हुआ। बलजीत बेदी ने कहा कि मैं घटनाक्रम की निंदा करता हूं। ओम प्रकाश मित्तल ने कहा कि सभी की सहमति मिल चुकी है, सरकार हमारी है, एेसे में अब बाेर्ड से पास किए गए प्रस्ताव काे सरकार के पास भिजवा देना चाहिए। पार्षद पशविंद्र जोग व कांग्रेस नेता पवन जोग ने बताया कि एक महिला के प्रति अमर्यादित भाषा का प्रयोग निंदनीय है। इसका हम विरोध करते है। हम इसकी निंदा करते है।

