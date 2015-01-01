पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना:जिले में प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के 4719 मकान अधूरे,केंद्र सरकार ने पांच माह से जारी नहीं किया पीएमवाई का बजट

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
जिले में प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत चिन्हित परिवाराें की अाेर से बनाए जाने वाले मकान भी काेराेनाकाल की भेंट चढ़ गए हैं। केंद्र सरकार की ओर से इस याेजना के तहत काेराेनाकाल में बजट जारी नहीं किया गया है। इस कारण जिन गरीबाें ने मकान का निर्माण शुरू किया उनके निर्माण पूरे नहीं हुए तथा जिनकाे अब तक राशि नहीं मिली है वे निर्माण कार्य शुरू भी नहीं कर पाए हैं। गरीब लाेग अब याेजना के तहत राशि मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं ताकि वे अपना ऐआशियाना बना सके।

जिले में वर्ष 2020-021 में प्रधानमंत्री आवास याेजना के तहत 4719 परिवाराें काे चिन्हित किया गया तथा 1578 परिवाराें काे मकान निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए प्रथम किस्त के रूप में 15-15 हजार रुपए उनके खाताें में जमा करवाए गए। राशि मिलने पर इन लाेगाें ने निर्माण कार्य शुरू भी कर दिया। द्वितीय किस्त के रूप में 537 परिवाराें काे द्वितीय किस्त के रूप में 45-45 हजार रुपए की राशि भी जारी कर दी गई।

लेकिन इसके बाद काेराेनाकाल शुरू हाे गया। काेराना संक्रमण काल शुरू हाेने के साथ ही केंद्र सरकार ने आवास याेजना के तहत इन लाभार्थियाें काे दी जाने वाली राशि भी राेक दी जाे अब तक जारी नहीं की गई है। जिन गरीबाें के आवास अधूरे हैं वे शेष राशि मिलने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं ताकि अपने अावासाें का निर्माण पूर्ण कर सकें। जिनकाे अब तक एक भी किस्त नहीं मिली है वे मकान का निर्माण शुरू करने के लिए राशि का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।
सरकार से नहीं मिल रहा बजट
काेराेनाकाल में पांच माह में पीएमवाई याेजना के तहत इस पद में सरकार की अाेर से बजट नहीं मिला है। इस कारण ही लाभार्थियाें के खाताें में राशि जमा नहीं हुई है। बजट मिलने ही लाभार्थियाें के खाताें में राशि जमा करवा दी जाएगी।
-टीना डाबी, मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जिला परिषद श्रीगंगानगर।

