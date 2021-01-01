पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुलिस की बड़ी सफलता:कारोबारी गुप्ता व फाइनेंसर चौहान पर फायरिंग मामले में 8 गिरफ्तार, गैंगस्टर राणा के कहने पर व्यापारियों से मांगते थे फिरौती

श्रीगंगानगर/ बीकानेर2 घंटे पहले
फायरिंग मामले में पुलिस ने गैंग के 8 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया।
  • पुलिस का दावा: 17 आरोपी गिरफ्तार, 90 फीसदी गैंग खत्म

श्रीगंगानगर के ई ब्लाॅक निवासी काराेबारी शुभम गुप्ता (एलडी मित्तल के दामाद) व रायसिंहनगर के फाइनेंसर राकेश चौहान पर फायरिंग के मामले में मंगलवार को श्रीगंगानगर पुलिस ने 8 बदमाशों को गिरफ्तार किया। पूछताछ में अहम खुलासा यह हुआ है कि इस गैंग काे हरियाणा के यमुनानगर का काला राणा ऑपरेट कर रहा था।

वह हरियाणा पुलिस का पांच लाख का इनामी फरार आराेपी है और इन दिनाें वह थाईलैंड, यूके, दुबई में अपने ठिकानाें से साेशल मीडिया और वर्चुअल काॅल करके फिराैती लेने व मर्डर करने का गिरोह चलाता है। एसपी राजन दुष्यंत ने मंगलवार सुबह पुलिस लाइन में प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस गिरोह के पकड़े जाने का खुलासा किया।

एसपी दुष्यंत ने बताया कि आरोपीगण बबलू कड़ेला उर्फ जयपाल, मनदीप सिंह, नाजम सिंह, आकाशदीप बराड़ को जवाहरनगर एसएचओ विश्वजीतसिंह ने गिरफ्तार किया है। इसी प्रकार वार्ड आशीष बिश्नोई पुत्र प्रवीण बिश्नोई, अभिषेक उर्फ सोनू, राजदीप बराड़ अभय सिंह काे रायसिंहनगर एसएचओ पुष्पेंद्रसिंह ने गिरफ्तार किया है।

आठाें आराेपियाें काे मंगलवार दाेपहर अदालत में पेशकर तीन दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है। प्रेस काॅन्फ्रेंस में एएसपी सहीराम बिश्नाेई,सीओ सिटी अरविंद बैरड़,सीए गणेशकुमार बिश्नाेई व आरआई चंद्रकला भी माैजूद थीं। इस मामले में पुलिस पहले 9 आरोपी गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है।

अब पुलिस इनसे पूछताछ करके जानेगी कि कितनी आपराधिक वारदातों में उनका हाथ है। अब तक पूछताछ में 5 व्यापारियों को धमकाकर फिरौती वसूलने की बात सामने आई है।

आकाश लैब टेक्नीशियन, घड़साना में चलाता था दुकान, अपने घर पर हथियार छुपाता था

पकड़ा गया 10 एमडी का आकाश बराड़ पहले घड़साना में पैथाेलाॅजी लैब चलाता था। अमर काॅलाेनी निवासी आशीष बिश्नाेई के संपर्क में आया ताे दुकान काे बंद कर दिया और गिराेह द्वारा वारदात में काम लिए जाने वाले हथियाराें काे अपने घर में छुपाकर रखने में मदद करने लगा। कई बार इसके घर पर आराेपी खुद भी छुपते थे।

वह नशेड़ी आराेपियाें काे इंजेक्शन देने का काम भी करता था।महाराष्ट्र के अभिषेक काेहली पर दाे लाख की डकैती का मुकदमा, फरारी काटने आया, इस गैंग का सदस्य बना: पुलिस द्वारा गिरफ्तार किया गया महाराष्ट्र के पुणे जिले के गाेडेगांव थाना इलाके के गाेडगांव निवासी 19 वर्षीय अभिषेक पटवा उर्फ साेनू ने दाे-तीन माह पहले पुणे में दाे लाख की डकैती की थी।

वह फरारी काटने बीकानेर आया और आशीष बिश्नाेई गैंग का सदस्य बन गया। इसके बाद उसने यहां हर वारदात में सक्रिय भूमिका निभाई थी। उसका आपराधिक रिकाॅर्ड जांचा जा रहा है।

बेरोजगार ही टारगेट...पहले गैंग में शामिल करता, फिर देता आदेश, एक वारदात की 2 से 10 लाख रु. तक तय थी रकम

एसपी राजन दुष्यंत के अनुसार हरियाणा के यमुनानगर निवासी काला राणा के आशीष बिश्नाेई से संबंध सामने आए हैं। वह वर्जुअल काॅल पर ही आशीष से बात करता है। वह फायरिंग के लिए टारगेट बताता है। इससे आगे का सारा काम आशीष करता था। उसने अपनी जान-पहचान वाले सभी बेराेजगार युवकाें काे पैसाें का लालच देकर आपराधिक वारदातें करवाई हैं।

जांच में सामने आया है कि वह खुद काला राणा से हर वारदात के रुपए लेता रहा है लेकिन अपनी गैंग के किसी भी सदस्य काे वारदात करने काे लेकर तय किए गए पैसाें का भुगतान नहीं करता था।

वह केवल अपने गिराेह के सदस्याें काे खाने-पीने और ट्रैवलिंग का ही खर्चा देता था। हालांकि वह हर वारदात के 2 से 10 लाख रुपए देने का लालच देकर अपना मकसद हल करवाता था। उसके चंगुल में फंसे किसी भी युवक काे आपराधिक वारदात करने का काेई भुगतान नहीं मिला है।

खौफ के लिए ये करते...लाॅरेंस के नाम से मांगते थे फिरौती पुलिस कर रही जांच- दोनों के गिरोह अलग-अलग या एक

एसपी राजन के अनुसार एलडी मित्तल व उनके परिवार से गैंगस्टर लाॅरेंस बिश्नोई के नाम से एक करोड़ रुपए की फिरौती मांगी गई थी। 8 नवंबर को उनके दामाद शुभम गुप्ता पर बैंक काॅलोनी में जान से मारने की नीयत से पिस्टल से फायर करवाए गए थे।

इधर रायसिंहनगर के वार्ड 19 निवासी राकेश खटीक उर्फ लाला के मकान पर 27 दिसंबर काे फायरिंग हुर्ई। जांच में सामने आया कि जिस नंबर से एलडी मित्तल काे फिराैती के लिए साेशल मीडिया काॅल आ रहे थे, उसी नंबर से राकेश खटीक काे हमले के बाद साेशल मीडिया काॅल आई थी।

इसलिए दाेनाें घटनाएं एक ही गिराेह की किए जाने का शक था। जांच में सामने आया कि साेपू का बीकानेर जिलाध्यक्ष माेहनलाल उर्फ माेनू जालप और विदेश में बैठे काला राणा द्वारा हमले करवाए गए हैं या मदद की जा रही है। अभी दाेनाें गिराेह के आपसी संबंधाें की जांच हाे रही है।

ऐसे करते थे वारदात...रैकी व फायरिंग करने वाले युवक अलग-अलग होते थे, बाइक पर आते, फिर उसे छिपा कार से भागते

गैंग का पता लगाने में डीएसटी साइबर एक्सपर्ट कांस्टेबल पवन लिंबा की विशेष भूूमिका रही। सरगना आशीष बिश्नाेई एक तेज दिमाग शातिर आराेपी है। वह हर हमले से पहले साजिश रचता था।

इसके बाद काम काे टुकड़ाें में बांटकर अलग-अलग सदस्याें की ड्यूटियां बांटता था। रैकी करने वाला केवल रैकी कर पुख्ता सूचना देता था। इसके बाद बाइक पर हमला करने दाे लाेग तैयारी के साथ आते थे।

हमला करने के बाद बाइक काे पांच मिनट में ही निकटतम अज्ञात स्थान पर छुपा देते। वहां पहले से खड़ी कार में सवार हाेकर भाग जाते। फरारी के दाैरान हर तीन-चार दिन बाद छुपने का ठिकाना बदल दिया जाता था। गिरफ्तार किए गए युवक अपराधियाें काे शरण देने, वाहन उपलब्ध करवाने तथा हथियार उपलब्ध करवाने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार किया गया है।

कौन है काला राणा

यमुनानगर में हत्या और फिराैती के 12 केस दर्ज

हरियाणा के यमुनानगर का काला राणा वहां का गैंगस्टर है। अकेले यमुनानगर में ही उस पर हत्या, फिरौती मांगने जैसे 12 संगीन मामले दर्ज हैं। हालांकि सबूतों के अभाव में 7-8 मामलों में वह बरी भी हो चुका है। कोर्ट से जमानत पर बाहर आने के बाद से वह फरार है। उस पर पुलिस ने 5 लाख का इनाम घोषित कर रखा है। पिछले साल उसका एक वीडियो सामने आया था, जिसमें वह समुद्र में था। इससे आशंका जताई जा रही थी कि वह थाइलैंड में छिपा हुआ है।

ऐसे पकड़ में आई गैंग
कार्तिक जाखड़ काे पकड़ा ताे खुलते चले गए गिराेह के राज
रायसिंहनगर पुलिस ने 22 जनवरी को डाबला हैड के पास से आरोपी रावला के निकट दाे केएलएलएम निवासी संदीप जाखड़ व कार्तिक जाखड़ को बापर्दा गिरफ्तार किया था। उनके बताए अनुसार 23 तारीख को इनके एक सहयोगी अविनाश बिश्नोई को गिरफ्तार किया। उससे पूछताछ के बाद प्रदीप गोदारा, फिदा हुसैन उर्फ जानु व कमलेश को गिरफ्तार किया गया था।

इससे पहले गंगानगर में हुए हमले में आराेपी लूणकरणसर के निकट निवासी साेपू के बीकानेर जिलाध्यक्ष माेहनलाल उर्फ मोनू जालप, बीकानेर निवासी भंवरलाल मेघवाल व सौरभ पटवा काे 15 नवंबर को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। अब इन 8 आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी से इन दाेनाें मामलाें में 17 लाेग गिरफ्तार हाे गए हैं।

