छात्रवृत्ति में सेंध:9 हजार स्कॉलरशिप 3 साल से बकाया, रिश्वत के आराेपी बाेले- आधी राशि अधिकारी लेते थे

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
श्रीगंगानगर। रिश्वत लेने के आराेप में गिरफ्तार ई मित्र संचालकाें काे अदालत में लेकर जाती एसीबी टीम।
  • श्रम विभाग में 11 संविदा कर्मी कर रहे काम, आराेपी ई-मित्र संचालक 1 दिन के रिमांड पर

श्रम विभाग से पंजीकृत मजदूराें के बच्चाें काे 9 हजार रुपए छात्रवृत्ति मिलती है इसमें से करीब आधी रकम यानि 4 हजार रुपए बताैर रिश्वत ई- मित्रा संचालक वसूली कर रहे हैं। आश्चर्य की बात यह भी है कि एसीबी ने जिन तीन ई-मित्र संचालकाें काे रिश्वत लेते पकड़ा है छात्रवृत्ति के आवेदन 2017 से लंबित हैं। मजदूराें काे दी जा रही छात्रवृत्ति के नाम पर ऐसा शाेषण शायद पहले कभी देखने में न आया हाे।

एसीबी की ओर से पकड़े गएआराेपियाें के पास सैंकड़ाे आवेदकाें के दस्तावेज की दराजें भरी हुई मिलीं। यह आवेदन कहां अटके हुए हैं यह जांच का विषय है। आराेपी ई-मित्र संचालकाें ने एसीबी काे बताया है कि उनके द्वारा वसूली जा रही रिश्वत की रकम में से आधा हिस्सा श्रम विभाग के अधिकारी लेेते थे। इसलिए गिरफ्तार किए गए सूरतगढ़ के वार्ड 10 निवासी श्री श्याम ईमित्र संचालक रमेश शर्मा,छतरगढ़ तहसील के गांव

तख्तपुरा व हाल श्री श्याम ई मित्रा का कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर बालूराम जाट, लेबर काॅलाेनी निवासी कृष्णा ई मित्र संचालक हरिकिशन मेघवाल व लेबर काॅलाेनी निवासी महादेव ई मित्र संचालक नरेश वर्मा काे गुरुवार काे एक दिन के रिमांड पर लिया गया है। आराेपियाें से इस मामले की विस्तृत पूछताछ की जा रही है।

संविदाकर्मियों के हवाले श्रम विभाग का कार्यालय, वे ही चलाते हैं अधिकारियों की कंप्यूटर आईडीएसीबी चाैकी प्रभारी वेदप्रकाश लखाेटिया ने बताया कि श्रम अधिकारी कार्यालय में लिपिक के 15 पदाें पर 11 पर संविदा कर्मी काम कर रहे हैं। ये संविदा कर्मी ही अधिकारियाें की कंप्यूटर आईडी काे संचालित करते हैं। विभाग इनके ही यह ऑफिस संचालित हाे रहा है। यह जांच का विषय है कि इतने बड़े पैमाने पर संविदा कर्मी सभी काम अधिकारियाें से पूछकर करते हैं या इन्हाेंने ई-मित्र संचालकाें के साथ सांठगांठ की हुई है। एसीबी श्रम विभाग के अधिकारियाें की इस भ्रष्टाचार में भूमिका की जांच कर रहा है। अगर अधिकारियाें से ई-मित्र संचालकाें का लेनदेन सामने अाया ताे अधिकारियाें काे भी आराेपी मानते हुए गिरफ्तार किया जाएगा।

इधर...एसीबी अधिकारियों से श्रम संगठनों ने गहनता से की जांच करने की मांग की

मजदूराें काे दी जा रही सहायता राशि पर डाका डालने वाले ई-मित्र संचालकाें काे रंगे हाथ पकड़ने पर श्रम संगठनाें ने प्रसन्नता जाहिर की है। श्रम संगठन भारतीय मजदूर संघ के जिलाध्यक्ष मंगलसिंह विश्वकर्मा मजदूर संघ सहित अन्य संगठनाें के पदाधिकारी गुरुवार काे एसीबी चाैकी पहुंचे। संगठन पदाधिकारियाें ने एसीबी अधिकारियाें से मांग की कि इस मामले में गहनता से जांच कर हर रिश्वत खाेर काे जेल पहुंचाया जाए ताकि श्रमिकाें काे न्याय मिल सके।

