कलेक्टर ने की घोषणा:शिवपुर हेड पर महाराजा गंगासिंह की 25 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा लगेगी

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • अधिकारियों व सरकारी विभागों की ओर से 11 लाख 5 हजार की राशि देने का ऐलान किया गया

कलेक्टर महावीर प्रसाद वर्मा ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में समीक्षा बैठक के दौरान महाराजा गंगासिंह को श्रृद्धांजलि देते हुए शिवपुर हेड पर चार महीने के भीतर महाराजा गंगासिंह की 25 फीट ऊंची प्रतिमा लगाने की घोषणा की। कलेक्टर ने कहा कि महाराजा गंगासिंह की सोच 100 वर्ष पूर्व इतनी आगे की थी कि उन्होंने श्रीगंगानगर के रेगिस्तानी इलाके को हरे भरे रूप में स्थापित करने की जो परिकल्पना की थी, आज उसी के बदौलत हम इस क्षेत्र में इतनी प्रगति कर पाए हैं। उन्होंने उस वक्त सतलुज से पानी लाकर रेगिस्तान को आबाद करने का जो सपना देखा था, जो पूर्ण रूप से साकार हुआ।

कलेक्टर ने कहा कि 26 अक्टूबर को शिवपुर हेड पर श्रीगंगानगर जिले का स्थापना दिवस मनाए जाने के दौरान मुझे लगा कि महाराजा गंगासिंह की भव्य मूर्ति इस स्थान पर अवश्य होनी चाहिए, अतः श्रीगंगानगर जिले में 93 साल बाद (1927 -2020) महाराजा गंगासिंह की मूर्ति स्थापित कर शिवपुर हेड को पर्यटन स्थल के रूप में विकसित किया जाएगा।

महाराजा गंगासिंह की 25 फीट ऊंची मूर्ति जिसमें 15 फीट का प्लेटफार्म व 10 फीट हाईट की मूर्ति लगाकर इस पर्यटन स्थल को विकसित किया जाएगा, जिसमें पीछे की ओर एक हेलीपैड बनाने की भी योजना है। इस प्रोजेक्ट में महाराजा गंगासिंह से संबंधित चीजों, मैडल्स आदि को रखने के लिए एक म्यूजियम बनाए जाने का भी प्रस्ताव है।कलेक्टर वर्मा ने एडीएम प्रशासन डाॅ. गुंजन सोनी की अध्यक्षता में पांच सदस्यीय कमेटी बनाकर इस काम को जल्द से जल्द शुरू करने की घोषणा की। उन्हाेंने कहा कि इस काम के संबंध में गुणवत्ता व समय के साथ कोई समझौता नहीं किया जाएगा। काम की शुरुआत धनतेरस पर्व पर प्रस्तावित है।

11 लाख रुपए मौके की घोषणा: इस काम की शुरुआत करते हुए कलेक्टर वर्मा ने 21 हजार रुपए का योगदान दिया। साथ ही एडीएम प्रशासन डाॅ. गुंजन सोनी ने भी 21 हजार रुपए का योगदान दिया। नगरपरिषद आयुक्त प्रियंका बुडानिया ने 21 हजार रुपए व विभाग की ओर से दो लाख रुपए, पेयजल विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता बलराम शर्मा ने 21 हजार व विभाग की ओर से एक लाख 11 हजार, सांख्यिकी विभाग द्वारा 51

हजार रुपए, खनन विभाग ने 51 हजार, आबकारी अधिकारी प्रतिष्ठा पिलानिया ने 21 हजार रुपए, पीएमओ डाॅ. केएस कामरा ने 21 हजार, यूआईटी सचिव डाॅ. हरितिमा की तरफ से 21 हजार रुपए, सीएमएचओ डाॅ. गिरधारी लाल मेहरड़ा ने 21000 व कार्यालय की ओर से 30 हजार, एडीएम सतर्कता अरविन्द जाखड़ ने ट्रस्ट की ओर से 21 हजार, पीडब्ल्यूडी ने 51 हजार, जिला रसद अधिकारी, पीडब्ल्यूडी, जिला परिवहन

अधिकारी सुमन डेलु, आरएसआरडीसी, मुख्य जिला शिक्षा अधिकारी हरचंद गोस्वामी, सहायक निदेशक औषधि सहित रामलाल, हंसराज, अमरसिंह, एसीईओ मुकेश बारेठ ने 21-21 हजार रुपए तथा नगर विकास न्यास विभाग की ओर से एक लाख रुपए की राशि देने की घोषणा की गई। इस प्रकार अधिकारियों व विभागों की ओर से 11 लाख 5 हजार रुपए का सहयोग प्राप्त हुआ।

