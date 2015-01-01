पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आधार सीडिंग:24 प्रतिशत एनएफएसए लाभान्विताें की ही आधार सीडिंग, अब डिपो संचालकों पर डाल रहे हैं दबाव

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • 1.59 लाख वंचित लाभान्विताें में से 38166 की ही सीडिंग हो सकी, डिपो संचालकों ने विरोध जताया

वन नेशन वन राशन कार्ड के लिए आधार सीडिंग से वंचित एनएफएसए लाभान्विताें की ई पीडीएस में शत प्रतिशत आधार कार्ड नंबर सीडिंग का निर्धारित लक्ष्य पूरा करने की अंतिम तारीख 25 नवंबर है। अभी तक 24 प्रतिशत वंचित एनएफएसए लाभान्विताें के ही आधार कार्ड नंबर की सीडिंग हो सकी है। मंगलवार शाम तक जिले में 159909 वंचितों में से 38166 लाभान्विताें की ही आधार कार्ड नंबर की सीडिंग हो सकी थी। आधार सीडिंग का लक्ष्य शत प्रतिशत पूरा करने के लिए अब राशन डिपो संचालकों पर दबाव बनाया जा रहा है। खाद्य एवं नागरिक आपूर्ति विभाग ने ढिलाई बरतने पर कार्रवाई करते हुए जिले में 9 राशन डिपो संचालकों के लाइसेंस निलंबित कर दिए हैं। वहीं, 17 डिपो संचालकों को नोटिस जारी कर स्पष्टीकरण तलब किया है। अभी तक 121743 लाभान्विताें के आधार कार्ड नंबर की सीडिंग होना बाकी है। जिला रसद अधिकारी राकेश सोनी के अनुसार एनएफएसए राशन कार्डों में आधार सीडिंग का कार्य राशन डिपो संचालकों का सौंपा गया है।

इस काम को गंभीरता से नहीं करने पर राशन डिपो संचालकों पर कार्रवाई की गई है। इसमें राशन डिपो ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति राेजड़ी, विजय कुमार रोजड़ी, रेवंता राम ठेठार, तहसील सूरतगढ़,, महावीर पूनिया गुडली, सुनीता रानी रंगमहल, ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति मिर्जेवाला पोस नंबर 11274, निरमत बाई ग्राम खाट सजवार, ग्राम सेवा सहकारी समिति मिर्जेवाला पोस नंबर 4269 का लाइसेंस निलंबित किया गया है। इसके अलावा श्रीगंगानगर के 14 डिपो विनोद कुमार वार्ड नंबर 2, कुमार ऑयल स्टोर पोस नंबर 23246, छाबड़ा ऑयल स्टोर, आदर्श सहकारी उपभोक्ता भंडार पोस नंबर 23175, फूलमति माड़चंद, कटारिया प्रोविजन

स्टोर, आदर्श सहकारी उपभोक्ता पोस नंबर 23156, कृष्णा ऑटोमोबाइल्स साहूवाला, चिमन ऑयल स्टोर तीन ई, संतोष देवी लक्ष्मण खीची तीन ई, रामस्वरूप चेतनदास खाटलबाना, जय हनुमान ऑयल स्टोर चार एमएल, प्रकाश ऑयल कंपनी 18 एमएल व जगदीश परमानंद तीन ई को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। तीन अन्य डिपो संचालकों अन्नपूर्णा महिला सहकारी समिति अनूपगढ़ व संदीप कुमार मलकाना खुर्द को नोटिस जारी किया गया है। जिन 16 डिपो संचालकों को नोटिस जारी किए गए हैं, उन्हें कार्य संतोषजनक न होने पर लाइसेंस निलंबित करने की चेतावनी दी गई है।

