जांच:जिला परिषद के पूर्व सीईओ महावीर सिंह के खिलाफ एसीबी ने दर्ज की रिपाेर्ट, बीकानेर एसीबी के उप अधीक्षक काे साैंपी जांच

श्रीगंगानगर9 मिनट पहले
  • जिला परिषद में बड़े अिधकारी के नाम से 15 लाख की रिश्वत लेन देन का वीडियो हुआ था वायरल

जिला परिषद के पूर्व सीईओ महावीर सिंह के नाम से 15 लाख रुपए के लेनदेन मामले का ऑडियाे वायरल हाेने के मामले में भ्रष्टाचार निराेधक ब्यूराे जयपुर मुख्यालय ने प्रकरण दर्ज कर लिया है। इस मामले की जांच बीकानेर एसीबी के उप अधीक्षक शिवरतन गाेदारा काे साैंपी गई है। महावीर सिंह श्रीगंगानगर से स्थानांतरण हाेते ही जिले विजयनगर पंचायत समिति में तैनात एक सहायक विकास अधिकारी का ऑडियाे वायरल हुए था। इसमें वह गजेंद्र सिंह नामक व्यक्ति से महावीर सिंह काे देने के लिए जांच के नाम पर दिए 15 लाख रुपए वापस मांग रहा है। दैनिक भास्कर ने इस मामले काे 18 सितंबर के अंक में प्रमुखता से प्रकाशित किया था।

एसीबी के अधिकारियाें ने तथ्य जुटाकर जयपुर मुख्यालय काे रिपाेर्ट भेजी थी। अब मुख्यालय ने इस मामले में विस्तृत जांच के लिए रिपाेर्ट दर्ज कर जांच बीकानेर के उपाधीक्षक काे साैंपी है। वायरल ऑडियाें में विजयनगर पंचायत समिति के सहायक विकास अधिकारी केसराराम ने महावीर सिंह व विजयनगर क्षेत्र के ही कई लाेगाें पर जांच के नाम पर ब्लैकमेल कर उससे 15 लाख रुपए ठगने की बात कहते हुए रुपए वापस देने की मांग की। दैनिक भास्कर की अाेर से इस मामले काे प्रमुखता से उजागर करने के बाद सहायक विकास अधिकारी ने भी एसपी व एसीबी काे पत्र लिखकर तत्कालीन सीईओ पर भ्रष्टाचार के आराेप लगाए व

कई लाेगाें पर जान से मारने की धमकी देने की शिकायत की। श्रीगंगानगर एसीबी के अधिकारियाें ने भी इस मामले काे गंभीरता से लेते हुए तथ्य जुटाए तथा जिला परिषद पहुंचकर मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी आईएएस टीना डाबी से मुलाकात कर महावीर सिंह के कार्यकाल में जांच के अादेश व निर्णयाें के बारे में जानकारी हासिल कर रिपाेर्ट मुख्यालय काे भेजी। इसके बाद मुख्यालय ने अब विस्तृत जांच के निर्देश दिए हैं।

सूरतगढ़ पंचायत समिति में तैनात ग्राम विकास अधिकारी वेदप्रकाश स्वामी के विजयनगर क्षेत्र की पंचायत समिति की ग्राम पंचायत 15 बीएलडी में तैनात रहते करवाए गए विकास कार्याें की एक ही दिन में जांच करना दिखाकर सीईओ महावीर सिंह ने उसे निलंबित कर दिया था तथा 16 सीसी की चार्जशीट थमा दी। इस पर स्वामी ने महावीर सिंह के इस निर्णय काे हाईकाेर्ट में चुनाैती दी। हाईकाेर्ट ने भी महावीर सिंह की इस कार्यवाही काे रंजिशवश की गई कार्रवाई माना तथा उसके निर्णय पर स्थगन आदेश जारी किया।

