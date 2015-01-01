पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कार्रवाई:फिजियोथैरेपी उपकरण खरीदने में रुपये 71 लाख की गड़बड़ी की शिकायत की एसीबी करेगी जांच

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • पूर्व में पुलिस ने जांच में रंजिशवश मनगढंत आरोप लगाना बताया था, स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने रिकॉर्ड की प्रमाणित प्रतियां एसीबी को भिजवाई

स्वास्थ्य विभाग में राष्ट्रीय स्वास्थ्य मिशन में जिले में वर्ष 2014 से 2018 तक फिजियोथैरेपी उपकरण की खरीद में 71 लाख रुपए से ज्यादा की गड़बड़ी की शिकायत की जांच एसीबी करेगी। एसीबी ने स्वास्थ्य विभाग से खरीद से संबंधित रिकॉर्ड तलब किया है। सीएमएचओ कार्यालय ने रिकॉर्ड उपलब्ध करवा दिया है। जांच पूर्व पार्षद सलीम अली चोपदार द्वारा की गई शिकायत के आधार पर एसीबी ने जांच का निर्णय लिया है।

इसमें पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ. नरेश बंसल, पूर्व डिप्टी सीएमएचओ व जिला औषधि भंडार के इंचार्ज डॉ. अजय सिंगला सहित अन्य पर भ्रष्टाचार के आरोप हैं। हालांकि पूर्व में पुलिस इस शिकायत की जांच कर चुकी हैं। इसमें शिकायत रंजिशवश करना बताते हुए परिवाद रद कर दिया गया था। एसीबी को की गई शिकायत में पूर्व पार्षद सलीम अली चोपदार ने आरोप लगाया है कि सीएमएचओ कार्यालय में एनएचएम में

एनपीसीडीसीएम व एनपीएचई कार्यक्रम में फर्जी पते की कंपनी बनाकर करीब एक करोड़ रुपए की खरीद की गई। इसमें तत्कालीन सीएमएचओ डॉ. बंसल, डॉ. सिंगला ने विष्णु कौशिक के साथ मिलकर निम्न स्तरीय फिजियोथैरेपी उपकरण खरीदे गए। शिकायत में आरोप है कि इसके बाद डॉ. अजय सिंगला ने जोधपुर, जैसलमेर, नागौर, बीकानेर, भीलवाड़ा में भी बिचौलिया बनते हुए करीब 8 करोड़ रुपए की खरीद करवाई थी। शिकायत के अनुसार विष्णु कौशिक इसमें पूर्व सीएमएचओ डॉ. नरेश बंसल के साथ मिलकर 12 लाख रुपए के निम्न स्तरीय गद्दा खरीद प्रकरण में भी आरोपी पाया गया है।

इस संबंध में एसीबी में पूर्व में परिवाद संख्या 104 दर्ज है। इसी परिवाद में फिजियोथैरेपी उपकरणों की खरीद की गड़बड़ी को शामिल करते हुए कार्रवाई करने की मांग शिकायत में की गई है। सीएमएचओ डॉ. गिरधारीलाल मेहरड़ा के अनुसार उपकरण के खरीद के संबंध में एसीबी ने रिकॉर्ड मांगा था। रिकॉर्ड की प्रमाणित प्रतियां एसीबी को भिजवा दी गई है।

एसीबी शिकायत के आधार पर जांच कर रही है। दूसरी तरफ डॉ. अजय सिंगला ने आरोपों को निराधार बताया है। डॉ. सिंगला के अनुसार वे खरीद प्रक्रिया में शामिल नहीं हुए। पुलिस भी जांच में आरोपों को झूठा बता चुकी है। उन्हें परेशान करने के लिए शिकायतें की जा रही हैं।

पुलिस की जांच: डॉ. सिंगला ने न तो कोई उपकरण खरीदा और न ही भुगतान किया
इससे पूर्व सलीम अली चौपदार की शिकायत के आधार पर सीएम हैल्पलाइन ने भी पुलिस से जांच करवाई करवाई थी। जांच अधिकारी तत्कालीन कार्यवाहक सीओ सिटी व डीएसपी महिला अन्वेषण सेल विक्की नागपाल ने 4 सितंबर को जांच रिपोर्ट सीएम हेल्प डेस्क को भेजी थी। जांच रिपोर्ट के अनुसार डॉ. सिंगला ने 29 अगस्त 2016 को उपकरण खरीदने के लिए अकाउंटेंट की ओर से बनाई नोटशीट सीएमएचओ को प्रस्तुत की थी। तकनीकी व क्रय कमेटी बनाकर नोटशीट सीएमएचओ को अनुमोदन के लिए भेजी। जांच रिपोर्ट के अनुसार डॉ. सिंगला ने न तो कोई उपकरण खरीदा और न ही भुगतान किया। जांच रिपोर्ट अनुसार शिकायत मनगढंत कहानी बनाकर करना पाया गया है।

