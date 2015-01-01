पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

घमंडिया से खबर:गकैनाल के पीएस हैड पर शुक्रवार दोपहर हुआ हादसा, बाद में जेसीबी से कार बाहर निकाली

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
गंगकैनाल के पीएस हैड पर शुक्रवार दोपहर 11:30 बजे एक स्वफ्ट डिजायर कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में जा गिरी। भगवान का शुक्र है कि प्रत्यक्षदर्शियाें ने चालक राजकुमार(25) पुत्र सोहनलाल निवासी वार्ड नंबर 13 रिड़मलसर काे सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया। पूरे मामले में खास बात यह रही कि राहगीरों ने मानवशृंखला बनाकर कार चालक काे बचा लिया। सूचना मिलने पर घमूड़वाली थाना इंचार्ज राजेंद्र बिश्नोई व रिड़मलसर चाैकी प्रभारी एएसआई गुल्लाराम मीणा व कांस्टेबल महीपाल बिश्नोई घटनास्थल पर पहुंचे। तब तक चालक को नहर से सुरक्षित बाहर निकाल लिया था। बाद में जेसीबी की मदद से कार बाहर निकाली गई।

3 युवक बचाने कूदे, अन्य ने हाथ थामकर निकाला

1. कार चालक राजकुमार(25) पुत्र सोहनलाल निवासी वार्ड नंबर 13 रिड़मलसर अपने गांव से पीएस हैड की ओर जा रहा था। जैसे ही कार पीएस हैड पर पुल पार करके नहर किनारे पहुंची। कार अनियंत्रित होकर नहर में जा गिरी। नहर किनारे बैठे दो युवक श्रवणकुमार पुत्र बुधराम नायक व दिनेशकुमार पुत्र राजेंद्र नायक निवासी पीएस हैड तत्काल नहर में कूद गए। इस बीच नहर के दूसरे किनारे से एक व्यक्ति और नहर में कूद गया। तीनाें ने चालक काे कार से निकाला। 2. वहीं मौके पर राहगीर ने लाठी पकड़ने के लिए आगे बढ़ा दी। आसपास के लोग भी घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गए। पानी आगे बढ़ने के साथ वे भी आगे बढ़ते रहे। मदद के लिए उन्हाेंने साफे की मदद से मानव शृंखला बना ली। लाठी पकड़कर दाे युवक चालक काे किनारे तक ले अाए। इस बीच सभी लाेगाें ने मिलकर उन्हें बाहर निकाल लिया। इस बीच तीसरा युवक भी तैरता हुआ बाहर आ गया। 3. बाद में पुलिस ने करीब 2 बजे जेसीबी की मदद से कार नहर से बाहर निकलवाई। चालक स्वस्थ है। उसे परिजनाें के साथ घर भेज दिया

