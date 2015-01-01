पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिंग:जयपुर, जोधपुर, बीकानेर के बाद श्रीगंगानगर में कोरोना के सर्वाधिक एक्टिव केस, रिकवरी में भी हम सबसे नीचे

श्रीगंगानगर39 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

त्योहारी सीजन में बाजारों में भीड़ बढ़ रही है। अनलॉक की वजह से आवाजाही भी ज्यादा हो रही है। सावधान रहें, क्योंकि कोरोना का संक्रमण भी अब ज्यादा फैल रहा है। जयपुर, जोधपुर और बीकानेर के बाद सर्वाधिक एक्टिव 763 रोगी श्रीगंगानगर में ही हैं। इससे भी चिंताजनक ये है कि रोगियों की रिकवरी भी सबसे धीमी हमारे जिले में ही हो रही है। करीब 82 फीसदी के साथ जिला कोरोना रिकवरी में सबसे निचले यानी 33वें पायदान पर पहुंच गया है। ये हालात तब हैं, जब प्रशासन कई दिन से जिले में मास्क बांटकर जागरूकता फैला रहा है।

देश में कोरोना के आंकड़ों का विश्लेषण करने वाले स्वयंसेवी संगठन कोविड 19 इंडिया ने साप्ताहिक रिपोर्ट में दावा किया है कि श्रीगंगानगर जिला संक्रमण के फैलाव (पाॅजिटिविटी रेट) में देश में पहले नंबर पर आ चुका है। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार इन दिनों श्रीगंगानगर जिले में 100 सैंपलों की टेस्टिंग पर 35.2 प्रतिशत लोग पाॅजिटिव पाए जा रहे हैं। सोमवार को भी जिले में 120 नए कोरोना रोगी मिले।

इन्हें मिलाकर आंकड़ा अब 5500 पार जा चुका है। दाे दिन में तीन रोगियों की मौत भी हो चुकी है। भास्कर ने इस बारे में डॉक्टर्स से बात की तो उनका कहना था, अगले दिनों में श्रीगंगानगर के लोगों को ज्यादा सचेत रहने की जरूरत है। इसकी बड़ी वजह यह है कि इन दिनाें ठंड ने दस्तक दे दी है। इससे बुखार, खांसी, जुकाम, डेंगू, मलेरिया के रोगी बढ़ रहे हैं। दूसरा, आसमान में प्रदूषण व धुंध भी छाई हुई है। इससे अस्थमा रोगियों की दिक्कतें बढ़ रही हैं।

भयावह स्थिति: 102 भर्ती रोगियों में से 40 ऑक्सीजन पर, 3 की माैत
जिला अस्पताल के कोविड वार्ड में सोमवार सुबह तक 102 रोगी भर्ती थे। इन दिनों में भर्ती का आंकड़ा भी बढ़ रहा है। सोमवार को भर्ती 102 रोगियों में से 40 रोगी ऑक्सीजन पर थे। इनके फेफड़ों में कोरोना का संक्रमण ज्यादा होने की वजह से ऑक्सीजन सेचुरेशन कम हो रहा है। सांस में तकलीफ होने की वजह से इन दिनों में ज्यादा रोगियों को ऑक्सीजन लगानी पड़ रही है।

उम्रदराज राेगी ज्यादा आ रहे हैं। दाे दिनाें में तीन राेगियाें की माैत हाे चुकी है। रविवार काे रायसिंहनगर की 54 वर्षीय कोरोना संदिग्ध महिला की इलाज के दौरान मौत हुई थी, जिसकी सोमवार को पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आई है। साेमवार को अनूपगढ़ की पॉजिटिव महिला की मौत हो गई जिसे चार दिन पूर्व भर्ती करवाया गया था। बींझबायला क्षेत्र के गांव 39 एलएनपी के एक 78 वर्ष के कोरोना संक्रमित बुजुर्ग की मौत हो गई। वर्तमान में जिला अस्पताल के पांच डाॅक्टर और पैथोलॉजी लैब के 4 एलटी कोरोना पाॅजिटिव चल रहे हैं।

अब तक 5900 से ज्यादा रोगी पॉजिटिव : जिले में अक्टूबर में कोरोना संक्रमण ज्यादा फैला। वास्तविक आंकड़ों के अनुसार अब तक 5900 से ज्यादा रोगी सामने आ चुके हैं। जबकि स्वास्थ्य विभाग की रिपोर्ट में 4317 रोगी मिलना ही बताया जा रहा है। जिले में कोरोना का पहला केस 20 मई को आया। मई में 6 रोगी मिले। इसके बाद जून में 52, जुलाई में 185, अगस्त में 583, सितंबर में 1329, अक्टूबर में 2971 रोगी पॉजिटिव हुए। नवंबर में अब तक 9 दिनों में 859 लोग पॉजिटिव हो चुके हैं। रिपोर्ट के अनुसार जिले में फिलहाल 763 एक्टिव रोगी हैं।

स्वास्थ्य विभाग की ओर से 8 नवंबर को जारी किए आंकड़ों के अनुसार श्रीगंगानगर जिले में 82.02 प्रतिशत रोगी रिकवर हुए हैं। इस हिसाब से जिला 33वें नंबर पर है। पड़ोसी जिला हनुमानगढ़ 89.72 प्रतिशत रिकवरी रेट के साथ 16वें नंबर पर है। अलवर 97.13 प्रतिशत रिकवरी के साथ पहले नंबर पर है।

तस्वीर श्रीगंगानगर कलेक्ट्रेट की है। जहां सोमवार को कांग्रेस व निर्दलीय पार्षदों ने भाजपा की नेता प्रतिपक्ष बबीता गौड़ की आयुक्त पर की गई टिप्पणी के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन किया। 10 मीटर की दूरी में लगभग 100 से अिधक लोग खड़े हुए थे। न ही उनमें फिजिकल डिस्टेंसिग थी और न ही ठीक से मास्क लगे हुए थे। लापरवाही देखिए, नगरपरिषद के पास कोरोना के प्रति लोगों को जागरूक करने की जिम्मेदारी है और वही लोग ऐसा बर्ताव कर रहे हैं।

