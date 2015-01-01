पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आनंदम कोर्स:कॉलेज विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक कार्यों से जोड़ने के लिए लागू किया आनंदम कोर्स,आनंदम विषय के मूल अंकों में 100 अंक जुड़ेंगे

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
कॉलेज विद्यार्थियों को सामाजिक कार्यों से जोड़ने के लिए आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा जयपुर ने नवाचार करते हुए आनंदम कोर्स लागू किया है, जो इसी सत्र से कॉलेजों में शुरू कर दिया गया है। फिलहाल यह कोर्स प्रथम वर्ष व पीजी प्रीवियस के विद्यार्थियों के लिए शुरू किया गया है। खास बात यह है कि आनंदम विषय के मूल अंकों में 100 अंक जुड़ेंगे, लेकिन इसके लिए विद्यार्थी से किसी तरह की कोई लिखित परीक्षा नहीं ली जाएगी, बस उससे अच्छे कार्यों का ब्याैरा लिया जाएगा। आनंदम आवश्यक विषय है, जिसमें प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को सम्मिलित होना पड़ेगा।

विशेष यह है कि नियमित के साथ-साथ प्राइवेट विद्यार्थियों को भी आनंदम विषय के तहत सामाजिक कार्यों की एक प्रोजेक्ट रिपोर्ट अपने परीक्षा केंद्र पर जमा करवानी होगी। आयुक्तालय कॉलेज शिक्षा जयपुर की ओर से आनंदम विषय को लागू करने के पीछे उद्देश्य विद्यार्थियों को समाज से जुड़कर संवाद करने, समाज की समस्याओं को समझने व सुलझाने के लिए उत्साहित करना है।

इससे जुड़कर विद्यार्थियों को अपनी रचनात्मकता व संवेदनशीलता प्रकट करने का मौका मिलेगा। यह न केवल विद्यार्थियों के व्यक्तिगत, सामाजिक, नैतिक, शैक्षणिक और सर्वांगीण विकास के लिए प्रभावी साबित होगा, बल्कि उनके नेतृत्व गुण को निखारेगा, जिससे उनकी कॅरिअर संभावनाएं और प्रबल होंगी। गाेदारा कन्या राजकीय महाविद्यालय के लेक्चरर डाॅ. प्रदीप कुमार माेदी ने बताया कि विद्यार्थियों को आनंदम विषय में प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को दो प्रकार की गतिविधियां करनी होंगी।

इसमें व्यक्तिगत व समूह प्रोजेक्ट शामिल है। व्यक्तिगत गतिविधि में विद्यार्थी को प्रतिदिन किसी समाज हित या जरूरतमंद व्यक्ति के लिए कुछ अच्छा काम करना होगा। उदाहरण के तौर पर बिजली व पानी बचाना, प्लास्टिक का कचरा जलाने से रोकना, वृद्धजनों की मदद, पशु क्रूरता को रोकना, पौधे लगाना, जरूरतमंद को भोजन, पानी, दवा की व्यवस्था, सड़कों पर कचरा फेंकने से रोकना आदि। इन सभी व्यक्तिगत गतिविधियों को विद्यार्थी को अपनी डायरी में नोट करना पड़ेगा।

समूह की गतिविधि के लिए 10-12 विद्यार्थियों का बनाया जाएगा समूह, प्रोजेक्ट पूरे करने होंगे
समूह गतिविधि में 10-12 विद्यार्थियों का समूह बनाया जाएगा। इस समूह द्वारा समाज के विशेष रूप से जरूरतमंद लोगों व पर्यावरण व महिला सशक्तिकरण आदि विषयों पर परियोजना या प्रोजेक्ट पूरा करना होगा। उदाहरण के तौर पर विरासत स्थलों व पर्यटक स्थलों का जीर्णाेद्धार, नशामुक्ति सहायता समूह बनाना, सामूहिक योग साधना के लिए कार्यक्रम आयोजित करना, वर्षा जल व सौर ऊर्जा के प्रति जागरूक करना, लोक कलाओं का संरक्षण व प्रचार, चिकित्सा जांच शिविरों का आयोजन, पुस्तक, भोजन, कपड़ों का बैंक स्थापित कर जरूरतमंदों तक पहुंचाना आदि (एनजीओ या सरकारी कार्यालय से सहयोग लेकर) करना शामिल है। इन दोनों गतिविधियों के आधार पर प्रत्येक विद्यार्थी को 100 अंक में से अंक दिए जाएंगे, जो उसके मूल अंकों में जुड़ेंगे।

