दीपोत्सव विशेष:मुंबई व राजकाेट की एंटीक ज्वैलरी, एडजेस्टेबल रिंग में जोधपुरी कलेक्शन की बढ़ी मांग, राेज 1 से 1.5 करोड़ रुपए की खरीदारी

श्रीगंगानगर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • दिवाली व शादियाें पर गिफ्ट के लिए मंगलसूत्र, डायमंड रिंग की खरीदारी, शोरूमों पर ग्राहकी बढ़ी

इस नवंबर महीने में कई अहम त्योहार अा रहे हैं। इस दौरान लोग सोने की जबरदस्त खरीदारी करने में अभी से जुट गए हैं। दिवाली से पहले धनतेरस पर सोना और चांदी खरीदना शुभ माना जाता है। सर्राफा काराेबारी आने वाले दिनाें में धनतेरस व लगन काे लेकर काफी उत्साहित दिखाई दे रहे हैं। वहीं, काेराेनाकाल के बीच त्याेहारी सीजन के साथ ज्वैलरी शाेरूम ग्राहकाें के लिए सज चुके हैं। 14 नंवबर काे दिवाली का त्याेहार भी आ रहा है। इससे पहले करवा चाैथ पर भी महिलाअाें व पुरुषाें ने साेने-चांदी की खूब खरीदारी की थी। अब शाेरूम संचालकाें ने महिलाओं की पसंदीदा ज्वैलरी काे शाेरूम में सजा दिया है।

साेमवार काे 22 कैरेट साेना प्रति 10 ग्राम 52100 रुपए व चांदी प्रति किलाे 70 हजार रुपए तक बिकी

दिवाली व शादी पर गिफ्ट देने के लिए युवक मंगलसूत्र, डायमंड रिंग अाैर नेकलेस की खरीदारी कर रहे हैं और कइयों ने एडवांस बुकिंग भी करा दी है। महिलाअाें में एडजेस्टेबल रिंग की डिमांड है। शहर के ज्वैलर्स का मानना है कि इस बार दिवाली व शादियाें के सीजन में साेने-चांदी की अच्छी खरीदारी हो रही है।

ग्राहकाें द्वारा राजकाेट, मुंबई की एंटीक ज्वैलरी, एडजेस्टेबल रिंग, इयर रिंग में जोधपुरी कलेक्शन, एंटीक मंगलसूत्र की मांग की जा रही है। बाजार में दिवाली व शादियाें की तैयारियाें को लेकर राेजाना 1 से 1.5 करोड़ रुपए से ज्यादा की बिक्री हो रही है। आपकाे बता दें कि इस साल शादियाें के लिए 7 शुभ मुहूर्त हैं। 11 दिसंबर के अंतिम शुभ मुहूर्त हाेने के बाद फिर राेक लग जाएगी।

इसके बाद यह राेक 22 अप्रैल 2021 काे हट जाएगी। एेसा ग्रहाें के अस्त हाेने व खरमास हाेने के कारण हाेगा। ज्याेतिषविद जगदीश साेनी के अनुसार 25 नवंबर काे देव प्रबाेधिनी एकादशी के दिन विवाह का मुहूर्त है। इसके बाद 30 नवंबर काे मुहूर्त रहेगा। अंबिका ज्वैलरी के संचालक कुणाल बंसल के अनुसार साेमवार काे 22 कैरेट साेना प्रति 10 ग्राम 52100 रुपए व चांदी प्रति किलाे 70 हजार रुपए तक बिकी है। इसके अलावा ज्वैलरी बाजार में ज्वैलर्स अपने आधार पर छूट दे रहे हैं। काेराेनाकाल में देश का सबसे बड़ा पर्व दिवाली व शादियाें की खरीदारी के चलते शहरभर के सभी ज्वैलरी शोरूमों में ग्राहकों की अच्छी भीड़ अभी से उमड़नी शुरू हाे चुकी है। नवरात्र से बाजार में शुरू हुई रौनक लगातार बढ़ती ही जा रही है। करवा चौथ के दाैरान भी बाजार में साेने-चांदी के आभूषणों की खरीदारी हो रही है। गोल्ड और डायमंड के हजाराें से लेकर लाखाें रुपयाें तक की ज्वैलरी पसंद की जा रहे हैं। मध्यम वर्ग की महिलाएं भी सामर्थ्‍य के अनुसार खरीदारी कर रही हैं।

