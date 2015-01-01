पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

11 जी गुरुद्वारा मामला:आराेपी पक्ष ने स्वीकारा श्री गुरु ग्रंथ साहिब दमदमा साहिब पहुंचा दिए, पुलिस तलाश कर रही

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
गुरुद्वारा सत करतार साहिब 11 जी छोटी में 2 दिसंबर की रात काे हुई डकैती की घटना के सभी आराेपियाें की गिरफ्तारी की मांग काे लेकर धरना जारी है। गुरुद्वारा प्रबंध कमेटी व क्षेत्र की सिख संगतों की ओर से लगाया जा रहा धरने का शनिवार काे सातवां दिन रहा।

गुरुद्वारा कमेटी के सदस्यों के साथ दर्शन सिंह, लवजीतसिंह, परमजीतसिंह, गुरसाहिबसिंह, भगवानसिंह, गुरजंटसिंह घुमान, लखविंदरसिंह, हरजीतसिंह रेशमसिंह, जग्गासिंह, हरदेव सिंह, चिमनलाल जलाैकी, हरदेव सिंह, राजपालसिंह पूर्व डायरेक्टर व क्षेत्र की सिख संगत धरने पर बैठी।

इस मामले में चूनावढ़ थाने में मुकदमा दर्ज है। वारदात के करीब 15 आराेपी अब भी फरार हैं। गुरुद्वारा से डकैती डालकर ले जाए गए श्रीगुरु ग्रंथ साहिब भी अभी तक गायब हैं। हालांकि आराेपियाें ने वीडियाे जारी कर बता दिया था कि 11 जी गुरुद्वारा से ले जाए गए श्रीगुरु ग्रंथ साहिब काे दमदमा साहिब तख्त में शाेभायमान करवा दिए गए हैं। लेकिन पुलिस रिकाॅर्ड में अभी तक इस संबंध में तथ्य शामिल नहीं किए गए हैं। पुलिस अभी गुरुद्वारा से ले जाए गए श्रीगुरु ग्रंथ साहिब का पता लगाने में जुटी है।

