तस्करी:पाेस्त तस्करी के केस से नाम हटवाने का झांसा देकर रुपये 4.30 लाख की ठगी, आराेपी गिरफ्तार

श्रीगंगानगरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • खुईयांसरवर पुलिस ने जून में पकड़ा था 225 किग्रा पाेस्त भरा ट्रक

खुईयांसरवर पुलिस ने नशा तस्करी के मामले में ट्रक चालक का नाम निकलवाने के नाम पर 4.30 लाख रुपए की ठगी करने के आरोप में श्रीगंगानगर निवासी एक व्यक्ति के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर आराेपी काे गिरफ्तार किया है। मामले की जांच थानाप्रभारी रमन कुमार कर रहे हैं। एसएचओ रमन कुमार ने बताया कि थाना खुईयां सरवर पुलिस ने 19 जून को 225 किलो पोस्त बरामद करते हुए ट्रक मालिक फिरोजपुर के गांव कासूबेगू निवासी गुरभेज सिंह पुत्र निशान सिंह के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज किया था। अपने बेटे गुरभेज सिंह का नाम केस हटवाने के लिए निशानसिंह फिरोजपुर के गांव आलेवाला निवासी सरपंच गुरप्रीतसिंह पुत्र बलजिंद्र सिंह से मिला। सरपंच ने श्रीगंगानगर के गुरुनगर निवासी जसविंद्र सिंह उर्फ मान पुत्र तार सिंह से गुरभेज सिंह का नाम मुकदमे से निकालने के लिए 5 लाख रुपए में सौदा तय किया।

उन्होंने जसविंद्र सिंह को 4 लाख 30 हजार रुपए दे दिए। उसने एक लाख रुपए की और मांग की। लेकिन उसने न तो गुरभेज सिंह का नाम मुकदमे से निकलवाया और न ही उन्हें पैसे लौटाए। इसके बाद गुरप्रीत सिंह ने थाना खुईयां सरवर में जसविंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी करने की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई। जिस पर जांच करने के बाद पुलिस ने जसविंद्र सिंह के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज कर उसे गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। पुलिस ने उससे 2 लाख 10 हजार रुपए भी बरामद किए हैं।

