एसीबी की कार्रवाई:सिंचाई विभाग घड़साना का सहायक कर्मी व संविदा कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ₹1500 रिश्वत लेते गिरफ्तार

श्रीगंगानगर3 घंटे पहले
  • बेलदार काे 2017 से 7वें वेतन आयाेग का फिक्सेशन करवाने और एरियर दिलवाने के नाम पर तीन साल से कर रहे थे परेशान

सिंचाई विभाग आईजीएनपी से घड़साना उपखंड कार्यालय में चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी व खंड कार्यालय के संविदा कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर को रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया है। यह कार्रवाई एसीबी की श्रीगंगानगर चौकी द्वारा गुरुवार शाम को की गई। यह कार्रवाई एसीबी डीआईजी विष्णुकांत और एसपी गगनदीप सिंगला के निर्देशन में की गई।

एसपी सिंगला ने बताया कि सिंचाई विभाग के एईएन कार्यालय के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी जितेंद्रकुमार व एक्सईएन कार्यालय के संविदा कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर विनाेदसिंह काे 15 साै रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया है। परिवादी सिंचाई विभाग में बेलदार हेमराज जाट का सातवें वेतन आयाेग की सिफारिश के अनुसार वेतन फिक्सेशन करवाने काे लेकर रिश्वत मांग रहे थे। इस पर परिवादी के पुत्र चक दाे एमएलडी ए निवासी कैलाश जाट ने श्रीगंगानगर एसीबी चाैकी पहुंचकर परिवाद देकर शिकायत की थी।

इस पर चाैकी में सेवारत डीएसपी वेदप्रकाश लखाेटिया ने इस शिकायत का तीन फरवरी काे सत्यापन करवाया गया। इसमें परिवादी से आराेपी चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी जितेंद्रकुमार ने 25 साै रुपए की मांग की। साैदा 15 साै रुपए में तय किया हुआ। चार फरवरी काे आराेपी चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी जितेंद्रकुमार व एक्सईएन कार्यालय में संविदा कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर विनाेदसिंह काे 15 साै रुपए रिश्वत लेते रंगे हाथ पकड़ा गया है।

परिवादी कैलाश जाट ने एसीबी अधिकारियाें काे बताया कि उसके पिता सिंचाई विभाग में घड़साना एईएन कार्यालय के अधीन बेलदार पद पर सेवारत हैं। राज्य सरकार की ओर से 2017 में दिए सातवें वेतन आयाेग का लाभ उनकाे अभी तक मिलना शुरू नहीं हुआ है।

इसके लिए परिवादी के पिता से एईएन कार्यालय के चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी जितेंद्रकुमार 25 साै रुपए मांग रहा था। उसने परिवादी के पिता काे बताया कि वह इस सुविधा शुल्क के बदले उनका एक्सईएन कार्यालय से वेतन फिक्सेशन करवाने के साथ साथ 2017 से फिक्सेशन के बाद की बकाया वेतन का एरियर भी दिलवा देगा। इस संबंध में परिवादी के पिता ने परिवादी काे बताया ताे परिवादी ने एसीबी कार्यालय में संपर्क किया।

तीन साल से अपने ही विभाग के कर्मचारी काे फिक्सेशन के लिए कर रहे थे परेशान
परिवादी कैलाश जाट ने पुलिस काे बताया कि उसके पिता काे 2017 से वेतन विसंगति दूर कर फिक्सेशन करवाने के लिए चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मचारी झांसे में लिए हुए था। विभाग में बेलदार का पद ग्रेड थर्ड हाेता है। उनकी ड्यूटी नहर निगरानी की रहती है इसलिए राेज-राेज एईएन कार्यालय भी जाना नहीं हाेता है।

जब जाते थे ताे यह आराेपी ही अधिकारियाें ने मिलने नहीं देता था। इस संबंध में एसपी गगनदीप सिंगला ने बताया कि सिंचाई विभाग आईजीएनपी घड़साना के एक्सईएन सेकंड और एईएन कार्यालय के अधिकारियाें की भूमिका की भी जांच की जाएगी। दाेनाें कार्यालय प्रभारियाें से पूछा जाएगा कि पीड़ित बेलदार के वेतन का फिक्सेशन 2017 से अब तक किसकी वजह से नहीं हाे पाया और इसके क्या कारण रहे हैं।

सूत्राें के अनुसार आराेपी एईएन कार्यालय में पदस्थापित चतुर्थ श्रेणी कर्मी जितेंद्रकुमार कुम्हार के पिता इसी विभाग में जेईएन थे। उनकी सेवाकाल के दाैरान मृत्यु पर उसे अनुकंपा नियुक्ति दी गई थी। उसने परिवादी के पिता से उनका काम करवाने के बदले 25 साै रुपए की रिश्वत की मांग की थी। उसी ने साैदा 15 साै रुपए में तय किया। उसने एक्सईएन कार्यालय के कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर विनाेदसिंह ओड राजपूत काे उक्त रिश्वत की रकम दिलवाई।

